Falling in Reverse Singer Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order After Brittany Furlan Catfish Claims

Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke has filed a temporary restraining order against comedian and social media personality Brittany Furlan, the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The filing was made on Monday and comes after months of public claims, online accusations, and renewed drama tied to a past catfishing scandal.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Radke says Furlan harassed him through repeated social media messages.

He claims the situation worsened after he stopped responding. In the filing, Radke alleges that Furlan went beyond online contact and showed up in person.

He says she drove to his home and sat outside, and later followed him to a doctor's appointment, where she waited and stared at him.

Radke, 42, is asking the court to order Furlan to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

He has described her behavior as "stalking and harassment" and warned online that her actions could be criminal.

In one Instagram post, he wrote, "Brittany Furlan may be now committing a crime."

Furlan strongly denies the claims. Her attorney released a statement to Page Six saying she is actually the one being harassed.

"Ms. Furlan is offended to find out this petition was filed because the only victim of harassment is her," the statement said.

The lawyer called Radke's case "frivolous" and said they will take legal action to protect Furlan from further threats.

Brittany Furlan Claims Messages Were Real

The restraining order request is tied to an ongoing dispute that began in May 2025. At that time, Furlan said she was "catfished" by someone pretending to be Radke on social media.

She explained that she believed the messages were real and said she told her husband everything.

Radke denied being involved and told sources that several women had been tricked by an impersonator, Yahoo reported.

He said the FBI was contacted and that he cooperated fully. "They're gonna find out who it is," he said. "I want to prove to everyone it's not me."

Over the weekend, Furlan revisited the issue on Instagram Stories, claiming Radke was actually behind the messages and making new accusations against him. That appears to have triggered the latest legal move.

Despite reports that the catfishing drama caused problems in her marriage, Furlan later said it brought her closer to Lee.

On her podcast in June 2025, she shared, "All of this happening has weirdly brought us together." The couple is still together, and Lee recently posted a selfie with her on New Year's Day.