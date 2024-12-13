Jelly Roll Devotes BBMAs Win To 'Underappreciated' Ronnie Radke in Powerful Speech: 'I Hope This Shows The World Your Credit'

Jelly Roll received his first-ever trophy from the Billboard Music Awards, which led to his acceptance speech that dedicated his win to Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

The audience was stoked to witness their favorite musicians recognized for their success and impact with their music releases this 2024. The winner list also included Jelly Roll, who won the award for Top Hard Rock Song for "All My Life" by Falling in Reverse (feat. Jelly Roll).

Given the singer's excellent inclusion in the band's single, Jelly Roll chose to dedicate his award to lead singer Ronnie Radke. In a video uploaded by Billboard, Jelly Roll was given the Top Hard Rock Song award and devoted it to the singer.

.@JellyRoll615 takes home the #BBMAs for the Top Hard Rock Song with @FIROfficial for “All My Life” 🎸🔥 pic.twitter.com/J9L1Y3lwnl — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 13, 2024

Read more: Jelly Roll Stuns ACM Crowd With Performance of New Song

"Yo, thank you. Ronnie Radke, thank you to the fans, Falling in Reverse," Jelly Roll shared.

He continued, "This was all your brainchild, Ronnie, you're one of the greatest, one of the greatest artists that is so underappreciated, and I hope this shows the world your credit. Rock and Roll never die, baby. Rock and roll never forgets, neither. Love you. brother!"

Jelly Roll snagged the award from other releases nominated in the Top Hard Rock Song category, including "Ronald" by Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible, "Psycho" by HARDY, "The Emptiness Machine" by Linkin Park, and "Youngest Daughter" by Superheaven.