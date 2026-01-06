Jill Scott Spills the Tea on How She Got Kicked Out of Mike McCary's Party and Ended Up Owning His House

Neo-soul singer Jill Scott recently opened up about a memorable and unexpected incident involving Michael McCary, former bass vocalist of the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men.

The story, as per Atlanta Black Star, surfaced during a candid interview on the "R&B Money Podcast," hosted by Tank and J. Valentine, where Scott reflected on a night over two decades ago that left a lasting impression on her.

Scott, known for her soulful voice and hits like "Gettin' In My Way," talked about going to a private party at McCary's house during the height of 1990s R&B's golden age. The event was typical of the industry's close-knit atmosphere at the time, when artists and producers often hung out late into the night.

But what started as a regular visit took an unexpected turn. Scott remembered being surprised by McCary's strange dog, which she said was a mix of a terrier and a pit bull, with legs too small for its body. The dog's appearance and demeanor frightened her enough to let out a startled yell.

"I was like, 'What is that?' And Mike got so mad that he picked me up and put me out his house. In the cold," Scott recounted. She added that she was outside without her coat, while the rest of the Boyz II Men members — including Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Marc Nelson, and George Baldi III — remained inside the house.

Scott expressed surprise and some humor about the incident, emphasizing how unusual it was to be thrown out into the cold under those circumstances. "I talked about his dog and had to get — and he put me out. My coat was inside everything," she said.

Despite the chilly rejection that night, Scott revealed an interesting twist years later: she eventually purchased McCary's house. "I like that house," she said with a smile. This unexpected turn of events added an ironic layer to the story that people found interesting.

Fans loved Scott's storytelling and praised her for being interesting both on stage and in conversation. During the podcast, many people said they liked her voice and her way of telling stories. Some even said they could listen to her talk all day.

The interview also happened around the same time Scott returned to music. She put out her first album in 11 years on January 1, 2026, through her own label, Blues Babe Records. The album, titled To Whom This May Concern, features songs about love and spirituality, including the new song "Beautiful People."

According to Billboard, Michael McCary has had many problems in his career since leaving Boyz II Men in 2003. He had to leave because of multiple sclerosis, a disease that gets worse over time, and made him stop performing and touring.