Britney Spears's NSFW Slip: Pop Princess' Bikini Top Pops Off in Wild Home Dance Clip

Britney Spears got a lot of new attention online after posting a dance video that had never been seen before and showed a brief wardrobe malfunction.

The 44-year-old pop star posted the video on Instagram on Sunday, January 4. In the caption, she said she found it while going through her luggage and decided to post it even though she had forgotten about it.

Spears is shown dancing energetically in a sheer nude minidress over a small bikini in the video. She moves freely across a tiled floor, which looked like a private indoor space.

She wore black Mary Jane heels, layered gold necklaces, and a red bracelet to finish off the look. She also let her long blonde hair hang loose and spun and flipped it during the routine.

In one part of the video, Spears has a small wardrobe malfunction when she briefly slips out of her bikini top. In the video, she quickly puts a flower graphic over herself and keeps dancing, staying true to the unfiltered style that her social media posts are known for.

Read more: Britney Spears Takes Aim At Estranged Family In Sarcastic Christmas Message After Holiday With Son

Spears wrote a French caption that said, "Found something in my luggage... well, you know... I never posted this! Well, whatever, I decided to reconsider. omg I had completely forgot...... darn it."

The soft decor and vanity mirror in the background of the video add to the raw and personal feel that her fans have come to expect from her in recent years. The post quickly spread across social media, and both fans and critics had a lot to say about it.

Yahoo Entertainment! said that the video was marked as edited on Instagram and got a lot of attention right after it was posted. The outlet also said that Spears has continued to use her social media presence as a creative outlet, often posting dance videos that mix spontaneity and self-expression.

The clip that has come back to life comes out at a time when Spears is still making news in the fashion and entertainment worlds. Yahoo Entertainment! said that the singer was recently part of Balenciaga's "Exactitudes" campaign for Spring 2026. They also said that her long-awaited biopic is still being made with Jon M. Chu as director.

Spears has turned off comments on some posts in the past because of intense public scrutiny. However, her most recent video shows that she is still sharing candid moments with fans, no matter how people react online.

Yahoo Entertainment! was the first to talk about the clip. They put together reports from several entertainment sites that covered the post and how people reacted to it.

In other headlines, Britney Spears spent Christmas with her 19-year-old son, Jayden James, and a source told People it was a "special holiday" for the singer. Her older son, Sean Preston, celebrated the holiday separately with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' family in Louisiana.

Spears shares both sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has said the boys are trying to rebuild their relationship with their mother. Despite past tensions, Spears and Jayden have reunited several times in recent months, and sources say the renewed time together has made her happy.