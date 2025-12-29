Britney Spears Takes Aim At Estranged Family In Sarcastic Christmas Message After Holiday With Son

In the days after Christmas, Britney Spears turned to social media to send a cutting message to her family from whom she's been estranged.

The 44-year-old singer posted a festive tree photo alongside a sharply worded note directed at her relatives.

"Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix," Spears wrote on Instagram.

She added, "To my dear sweet innocent family ... so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon ... I can't wait."

Spears also gave a shoutout to her seven-year-old niece, Ivey: "Hello, beautiful Ivy ... I just want to hold you, my love," before signing off with, "Godspeed, friends."

Spending the Holidays With Jayden

According to People, Spears enjoyed a "special holiday" celebrating with Jayden, marking another step in her ongoing efforts to reconnect with her children following her long-running conservatorship battle.

Her older son, Sean, 20, was reportedly unable to join her in Los Angeles due to work obligations and instead spent the holiday in Louisiana with his aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears, and grandmother Lynne Spears, TMZ reported.

On Christmas Day, Jamie Lynn shared her own festive posts on Instagram from her family gathering, including her daughters Ivey and Maddie, 17, and their mother Lynne, along with her husband, Jamie Watson. The posts were accompanied by the simple caption, "Merry CHRISTMAS," along with seasonal emojis.

Lingering Family Feuds

Spears' troubled ties with her family have been widely reported, especially following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. She has openly criticized her sister Jamie Lynn, describing the timing of her memoir Things I Should Have Said as "unbelievable."

Spears accused her sister of misrepresenting events, writing, "Congrats best seller ... I'm not surprised at all. The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**tbut [you're] f***ing lying."

Her accusations have extended to her father and others involved in her former conservatorship.

In court, Spears once stated, "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail."