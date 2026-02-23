Ray J Faces New Domestic Violence Investigation Amid Shocking Health Revelations

Ray J is facing renewed legal scrutiny after Los Angeles police responded to a domestic violence call at his home over the weekend, adding to mounting concerns about his health and legal troubles.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that LAPD officers received a battery domestic violence report around 2 a.m. Saturday at Ray J's Los Angeles-area residence. The alleged suspect was described as a 30-year-old Persian female wearing yellow clothing and identified as an ex-partner of the entertainer.

Officers responded to the scene to conduct an investigation; however, both parties allegedly refused to assist police with their questioning. Due to the absence of either a willing victim or a witness testimony, the authorities could not proceed.

Police ultimately cleared the scene without making arrests or filing a formal report. Investigators have not disclosed what prompted the call, and the identity of the person who contacted authorities remains unclear.

Read more: Ray J Says He 'Just Almost Died' as He Battles Severe Heart Issues: 'Only Beating Like 25%'

The latest investigation follows Ray J's November arrest stemming from an alleged altercation with his estranged wife, Princess Love. He was booked on criminal threat charges after video footage appeared to show him pointing a firearm at her during a livestreamed argument while she held their children. Ray J now faces six misdemeanor charges, including making criminal threats and domestic violence-related offenses.

Princess Love initially obtained a protective order preventing him from contacting their two children during the holiday season. However, court proceedings in January reflected a shift. After Ray J disclosed the severity of his medical condition, Princess Love amended the protective order and permitted supervised visits.

Ray J recently made alarming revelations about his health. In a video addressing his condition, he detailed the impact of substance abuse on his heart. "I was doing like four or five bottles a day, 10 Addies, f##### my heart up on the right side right here. It's like black, it's like done," Ray J explained in a recent video, describing how prescription drug abuse damaged his cardiovascular system.

Doctors have reportedly diagnosed him with severe heart failure, stating his heart is functioning at only 25% capacity. He has been prescribed eight medications, and physicians are considering implanting a defibrillator to regulate his heartbeat.

AllHipHop reports that the combination of a new case of domestic violence and a serious medical diagnosis is causing the singer a great deal of stress, raising questions about how his current legal struggles may affect his health.

Read more: Ray J Sparks Concern After Bloody-Eyed Performance Amid Ongoing Health Battle