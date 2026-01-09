Diddy's Plans For A Presidential Pardon Hit A Wall After Trump Confirms He's Not Considering It

Sean "Diddy" Combs' hopes for a presidential pardon have hit a wall after President Donald Trump confirmed he is not considering the music mogul's request.

In a sit-down with New York Times reporters, Trump was asked about several high-profile incarcerated individuals, including the 56-year-old rapper.

Trump acknowledged that Combs had "asked me for a pardon... through a letter," but clarified that he has no plans to grant clemency. When asked about the timing of the letter, Trump responded, "Oh, would you like to see that letter?" but did not produce it.

Trump Cites Tense Past with Diddy

The possibility of a pardon was complicated by the strained relationship between the president and Combs.

Trump previously described the rapper as "hostile" during his first presidential campaign, telling Newsmax host Rob Finnerty in August, "You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile."

Trump indicated this tension made it harder for him to consider a pardon, noting, "Probably... I'd say so" when asked whether granting clemency was likely. A White House spokesperson had earlier denied any deliberation over commuting Combs' sentence, emphasizing that "the president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

Legal Troubles Continue for Combs

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence in New Jersey while appealing both his conviction and sentence.

In July 2025, a jury reached a split verdict following a nearly two-month trial. Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, stemming from testimony by former girlfriends Casandra "Cassie" Ventura Fine and another woman identified as Jane.

He was acquitted of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking, the most serious charges in the case.

Trump alluded to the complexities of Combs' legal situation in his New York Times interview, saying, "Well, he was essentially, I guess sort of, half-innocent. I don't know what they do, he's still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn't as good of a victory."