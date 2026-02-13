Biggie's Son CJ Wallace Brings in Private Detective, Claims Jonathan Hay Is Dodging Service in Defamation Fight Over Diddy Allegations

Christopher "CJ" Wallace, the son of the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has hired a private investigator after alleging that music producer Jonathan Hay has been dodging service in a defamation case over accusations against Wallace and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Hay, who revealed that he was sexually assaulted by Diddy at a 2020 studio session, also accused Wallace of "conspiring" with the Diddy to allow the incident. His lawsuit says that Diddy made him perform sexual acts while he was masked and that Wallace allegedly was close by, thus giving the perpetrator the green light.

Wallace vehemently denies the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Hay after the producer made additional claims that Wallace participated in "freak offs" with Diddy and co-producer Willie Mack and lured Hay into a location where he was allegedly assaulted.

According to AllHipHop, Wallace's motion to the court states that he has made at least seven attempts to serve Hay since Nov. 12, 2025.

On one occasion, Hay's daughter reportedly told process servers that he had moved out in May 2025 and cut off contact.

Attempts to serve Hay on January 7, 8, and 9, 2026, failed. Although Wallace's lawyer, Jeremiah Reynolds, requested Hay's legal team to accept the service by email.

Wallace is convinced that Hay is deliberately evading being served, therefore a private investigator has been engaged to locate him.

Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The defamation suit is part of a wider sexual assault case against Diddy in Los Angeles that resisted a legal challenge and is proceeding in court.

A court in Los Angeles recently ruled in favor of the case going ahead, deciding against arguments for a dismissal of the allegations that Diddy beat Hay and forcibly made him perform sexual acts in 2020 during a studio session for a Biggie Smalls tribute project.

According to the complaint, Hay was allegedly given drugs, including ketamine, and sexually assaulted while a t-shirt belonging to Biggie was used in a humiliating act.

Hay says that after the encounter, Diddy told him, "Rest in peace, BIG," before throwing the shirt onto him. A separate accuser has described Diddy's genitalia as resembling a "large Tootsie roll."

Hay has maintained that Wallace and others associated with the project were aware of Diddy's behavior. "Obviously, I'm a huge fan [of Notorious B.I.G.]. That's the reason why we did this project to begin with," Hay said. "And it was an honor to work with the estate. And then Sean Combs comes along and makes it dark."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker permitted the major accusations such as sexual battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress to continue while he rejected one charge of negligent supervision. Wallace has been given Feb. 13 to reply to the lawsuit.