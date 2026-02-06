Diddy To Argue Conviction In Court April 2026 After Fast-Track Request Granted

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to argue his appeal in court on April 9, 2026, after a federal judge accepted a request to expedite the case.

According to AllHipHop, the motion to expedite was granted by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson, which means the rapper will not have to wait for years for his appeal hearing.

In October 2025, Diddy was handed a four-year jail sentence after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, he was acquitted of more serious charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Claims that he held elaborate "freak off parties" and forced attendees into sexual acts, were rejected by the jury, although prosecutors alleged these things.

Diddy is incarcerated in Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. As things stand he is due to be released on May 8, 2028. If the appeal is successful, it may have a significant impact on that date.

Legal Team Calls Sentence 'Draconian'

Diddy's lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, criticized the sentence handed down by Judge Arun Subramanian, calling it "draconian" for conduct the musician was acquitted of. She contends the government relied on an outdated law with a troubled history to pursue consensual adult relationships.

Federal prosecutors have indicated they plan to respond to the appeal. In January, they informed the court they "intend to file its brief on appeal on or before February 20, 2026."

Throughout the proceedings, Diddy has maintained that his relationships were consensual. He has also publicly apologized for past personal misconduct, including toward ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

"I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I caused to her, emotionally or physically," he said. "My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick."

New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Moves Forward

Separately, Diddy is also facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit in Los Angeles which has passed a significant legal hurdle. The suit, brought by music producer Jonathan Hay, charges that Diddy attacked him during a 2020 studio session and forced him to perform a non, consensual sexual act involving a t-shirt that belonged to the late Notorious B.I.G..

Hay told The Post the ruling marks a "big week" in a troubling chapter of his life. According to the complaint, Diddy allegedly supplied him with drugs, including ketamine, before the assault. Hay further claims others involved in the project were aware of Diddy's actions, including Christopher "CJ" Wallace, son of Biggie Smalls, who allegedly helped lure him into the situation.

Court records describe the assault in detail, including allegations that Hay was masked, beaten, and forced to perform sexual acts. Diddy reportedly made a comment referencing Biggie afterward, saying, "Rest in peace, BIG," before tossing the t-shirt onto Hay.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker allowed key claims, including sexual battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress, to proceed, while dismissing one allegation of negligent supervision.

Wallace and Diddy's representatives did not respond to requests for comment. Wallace has been ordered to respond to the complaint by Feb. 13.