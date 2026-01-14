Diddy Uses Mike Tyson as Go-Between in Desperate Plea to Trump for Pardon

Sean "Diddy" Combs is pressing for a presidential lifeline from behind bars.

According to The Sun, he turned to an unlikely intermediary in a last-ditch effort to secure it.

The British tabloid reported that former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson personally delivered a handwritten letter from Combs to President Donald Trump during a White House visit in November, a claim Trump has partially confirmed.

The disgraced music mogul, who is serving a federal prison sentence, allegedly asked Tyson to act as a go-between as he seeks a presidential pardon.

Trump acknowledged last week that Combs had reached out directly, telling the New York Times that the rapper had "asked me for a pardon," which "came through a letter."

The president added that he is not considering granting clemency.

Mike Tyson's Role in the Pardon Request

According to The Sun, individuals close to Tyson said the boxer was approached by one of Combs' confidants and asked to personally deliver the letter to Trump. One source told the outlet that Tyson "was feeling nervous about it," but ultimately agreed to pass the message along during a White House visit.

Tyson, 59, has not publicly addressed the report. The Sun said it contacted his representatives for comment. The White House, meanwhile, did not deny that Tyson delivered the letter but reiterated that the president's position remains unchanged.

"Any media reports on a Diddy pardon are not accurate," a White House spokesperson said in a statement, per USA Today. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on all pardons."

Tyson has previously expressed sympathy for Combs. In a 2024 interview, prior to the rapper's incarceration, Tyson said, "I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best."

During sentencing, Combs reportedly pleaded for leniency, breaking down in tears in court. While prosecutors had sought harsher penalties under racketeering statutes, the jury ultimately convicted him only on prostitution-related charges.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos previously acknowledged Combs' history of violence but argued it did not amount to sex trafficking. "It is evidence of domestic violence," she told jurors during opening statements. "But it is not evidence of sex trafficking."

Selling Assets While Incarcerated

As his legal battles continue, Combs has also been shedding major assets. People reported that the rapper sold his Gulfstream G550 private jet months after his conviction.

A spokesperson for Silver Air Private Jets confirmed to People that the company no longer manages the aircraft following a change in ownership in October 2025. While the sale price was not disclosed, similar jets typically sell for between $15 million and $20 million.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the jet is no longer registered to Combs' LoveAir LLC and now carries a new tail number registered in San Marino. Built in 2015, the plane could seat up to 14 passengers and was previously available for charter.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a low-security federal prison. He was transferred there from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn last fall after his attorneys requested access to drug rehabilitation programs.