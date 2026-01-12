Beyoncé's Billionaire Success 'Was Never the Goal,' Says Dad Mathew Knowles

Beyoncé may have closed out 2025 with a new title – billionaire – but according to her father, that milestone was never part of the plan.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Mathew Knowles said money has never been what drives his daughter, even as her career places her among the most financially successful musicians in the world.

Despite her reported spot on Forbes' billionaire list, Knowles stressed that her focus has always been on craft, fans and impact, and not wealth.

"I've never heard Beyoncé ever talk about money," Knowles told the outlet.

Instead, he said, her mindset has consistently centered on questions like how to connect with her audience and how to excel creatively. Financial success, he added, was simply a byproduct of that commitment.

"Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers."

Beyoncé's Billionaire Status Comes from Music and More

Beyoncé reportedly landed on Forbes' annual billionaire list after a banner stretch that included massive touring revenue and expanding business ventures. Her recent concert runs, including The Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter, brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, while her growing portfolio – from SirDavis whisky to Cécred haircare – added to her net worth.

That combination of music and entrepreneurship places her in rare company. Beyoncé now joins a short list of musicians who have reached billionaire status, including Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and her husband, Jay-Z.

Knowles said the recognition hasn't changed who she is. He told Page Six that he congratulated her when the news broke but reiterated that wealth doesn't define her. "That's just not Beyoncé. That's not who she is," he said.

A Career Driven by Excellence and Community

Knowles described his daughter as someone motivated by being "the very best," both artistically and professionally. He also pointed to her long-standing commitment to philanthropy and community support, saying she's equally driven by giving back as she is by entertaining fans.

Those values, he suggested, have been consistent throughout her career — from her early days in Destiny's Child to her current status as a global superstar.

While Beyoncé continues to make headlines for her achievements, Knowles has been busy celebrating the legacy that helped launch her career. Earlier this month, he debuted Destiny's Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute in Houston, a live production honoring the group that first introduced Beyoncé to the world.

The multicity show features musicians and violinists performing Destiny's Child hits such as "Bootylicious," "Survivor" and "Independent Women," with Knowles sharing personal stories throughout the performance. He said the project is designed to grow beyond a single act.

"We're planning on taking it global," Knowles said, explaining that the tribute is part of a broader partnership with live event company Fever. While Destiny's Child is the focus for now, he noted that the concept could eventually feature other major urban artists as well.