Beyoncé Hits $1 Billion After 'Cowboy Carter' Tour and Major Brand Launches

Now a billionaire, Beyoncé has solidified her place as a major force in modern music.

Forbes lists her among only five musicians to reach the ten-figure mark, including her husband Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

Her rise caps a career that has continually evolved over more than twenty years, with 2024 seeing her take bold new creative directions following the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Her release of Cowboy Carter, her first country album, opened new commercial and cultural doors. It included a high-profile NFL Christmas Day halftime performance and what would become the world's highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

The combination of touring, music catalog ownership, and entrepreneurial ventures ultimately pushed Beyoncé's net worth over the $1 billion mark.

A large portion of Beyoncé's wealth can be traced back to a key decision she made over ten years ago when she launched Parkwood Entertainment in 2010, giving her control over nearly every aspect of her career.

Speaking in a 2013 interview about self-management, Beyoncé said, per Billboard, "When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn't go to some big management company."

"I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women... you do it yourself."

While the singer has explored business opportunities in areas such as hair care and liquor, Forbes reports that her music remains the primary source of her fortune. Her global tours and control over her master recordings have generated substantial ongoing returns.

Cowboy Carter Tour Breaks Records

Beyoncé offered insight into the inspiration behind her Cowboy Carter tour in her interview with Pollstar, explaining that it was "born from my love and respect for the rich country genre," and intended to celebrate American resilience.

She emphasized that the tour also reflected her Texas upbringing, honoring her mother's hair salon and her great-grandfather's moonshine business in Alabama. "I was inspired by the Texas Lone Star and the art town of Marfa—a fusion of futurism from Renaissance with the golden maximalism of Cowboy Carter," she said.

Months of careful planning went into every detail of the tour, from sound design and lighting to choreography and visuals.

"I care deeply about every sound," Beyoncé explained. "We arrange and rearrange each song, visual edit, prop, and choreo piece until we get it to the best place we can. I push until I feel the soul in every element."

The tour featured headline-making moments, including surprise appearances from Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, and emotional cameos from her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

After early challenges with ticket sales and technical issues, the five-night run at SoFi Stadium grossed $55.7 million, selling 217,000 tickets and surpassing major tours by Shakira and Coldplay. Billboard ranked it as the fifth-highest-grossing single-venue engagement in Boxscore history and the top-grossing stadium run by a female artist.

Legacy and Long-Term Vision

Reflecting on her career, Beyoncé noted that her rise was gradual and required relentless dedication. "I have slowly built my legacy brick by brick. This show is a testament to the power of consistency and dedication to any craft," she said.

She recalled early struggles, from touring in minivans to designing her own costumes when designers were unavailable, reinforcing her philosophy that "nobody invests in you like you invest in yourself."

Looking ahead, Beyoncé believes that Cowboy Carter will leave an imprint on country music.

"In ten years, the young girls and boys who saw the show will become adults who believe they can be respected as country stars and sing whatever music they love," she said.

Family considerations will also shape future touring.

Speaking to GQ, Beyoncé emphasized that she prioritizes her children's schooling in planning tours. "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace," she said.