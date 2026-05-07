Blue Ivy Ignoring Dad Jay-Z’s Request in Epic Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral

At the 2026 Met Gala, music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z made news not only for their amazing apparel but for a realistic parenting moment with their 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

As per Entertainment Now, Blue Ivy made her Met Gala debut wearing a striking Balenciaga gown, marking a rare exception to the event's usual age restriction of 18 and older. The exception was granted due to Beyoncé's role as a co-chair of the gala. However, the young star's refusal to remove her sunglasses sparked a viral moment on the red carpet.

Video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows Blue Ivy ignoring requests from Beyoncé's publicist and stylists to take off her sunglasses. Even when Jay-Z approached and asked her to remove them, she declined, reportedly telling him she would take them off once she reached the event's steps.

They were trying to make Blue Ivy take her glasses off at the #MetGala but she refused to take it off. When her father, Jay Z came to tell her to take it off, this was what she said. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sVNqcHBPLV — 𝒆𝒏𝒙𝒄𝒉 (@EN0CX) May 5, 2026

Despite the brief back-and-forth, Blue Ivy looked radiant alongside her parents. Beyoncé wore a skeleton-inspired Olivier Rousteing gown, while Jay-Z was sharp in traditional gala attire.

In an interview with Vogue during the event, Beyoncé described attending the gala with her daughter as "surreal." She added, "She looks so beautiful. It's incredible to be able to share it with her, and I think she looks so incredible. She was ready. She is ready."

Beyoncé has previously praised Blue Ivy's talents. In 2024, speaking with GQ, she called her daughter "an artist" with a keen taste in music and fashion, noting Blue Ivy's skills as an editor, painter, and actress.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was visibly moved during Stevie Nicks' performance at the 2026 Met Gala, sharing a tender moment with her daughter Blue Ivy as the Fleetwood Mac legend sang on stage.

As per PEOPLE, Actor Hugh Jackman described the scene during an appearance on the Today show on May 6.

"Sabrina Carpenter gets up, and Stevie Nicks comes out. Stevie Nicks came out and sang," Jackman said. "I look over and Beyoncé was just tapping her daughter, who was there, and just had tears in her eyes. That moment right there was priceless."

Nicks, 77, performed alongside Carpenter inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The performance sparked online speculation about a potential collaboration between Nicks and Beyoncé on the latter's highly anticipated Act III album, which is rumored to feature rock influences.

The connection between Beyoncé and Nicks goes back to 2001, when Nicks appeared in Destiny's Child's "Bootylicious" music video, which famously sampled Nicks' song "Edge of Seventeen." Beyoncé posted a throwback video of that moment earlier this month, which was also shared by her mother, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé said in the clip, "Before we met her, we were scared, but then when she walked in, she was so warm. We were like, 'You gotta do our video!'"

While there was no announcement about Act III during Met Gala week, Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager confirmed the album is still expected. Beyoncé's Act I album "Renaissance" was released in 2022, followed by Act II "Cowboy Carter" in 2024.