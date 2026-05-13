Rihanna & Beyoncé End Feud?— Fans Decode the Ultimate Peace Sign at Met Gala

Rihanna and Beyoncé appeared to have finally ended years of rumored animosity when they were seen celebrating together at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, according to sources close to the event.

According to Radar Online, the two renowned singers, who have reigned supreme in the music world for more than 20 years now, graced the event along with their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Jay-Z. Despite decades of speculation about rivalry fueled by fan wars, album timing, and label affiliation, eyewitnesses described a warm and relaxed atmosphere between the singers at the gala's afterparty.

Rihanna publicly hinted at the reconciliation on the red carpet, announcing, "We're going to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's after party," jokingly adding, "Are you kidding? There's only one after party!" This public acknowledgment was seen by insiders as a significant sign that any previous tension between the two stars had dissipated.

A source familiar with the event told the publication that the two performers spent part of the evening socializing together, marking a symbolic end to the long-standing rumors.

"People in the room were definitely aware of the history and the rumors, so seeing Rihanna openly talk about heading to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's party felt significant," the insider said. "It was seen as the clearest sign yet that whatever tension may once have existed is gone."

AOL reported that the music industry insiders also noted that much of the feud had been exaggerated by fans and internet culture eager to pit two successful Black women against each other. One source explained, "They occupied different creative lanes, but the Internet turned every release, award, and public appearance into evidence of a battle."

The origins of the feud rumors trace back to 2005 when a former Rihanna employee falsely claimed she had an affair with Jay-Z—a claim later admitted to be a fabricated publicity stunt. The speculation resurfaced in 2016 surrounding album releases and Grammy snubs, particularly after Rihanna liked an Instagram post criticizing the Grammys for not nominating her album "Anti" for major awards.

Rihanna addressed these rumors directly in interviews and social media posts, urging fans to stop pitting successful Black women against one another. She said, "We deserve recognition." The rivalry is mostly fueled by negative energy shared on social media platforms.

Although there hasn't been an official comment from both stars about their reunion, their close association at the post-Met Gala event points to a new phase of their relationship.