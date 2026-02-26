Diddy Set to Testify? Disgraced Mogul's Testimony  Could Make or Break Tupac Murder Case, Lawyer Says

Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently serving time on charges related to violating the Mann Act, may soon find himself at the center of the long-running investigation into the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

According to The New York Post, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, a Los Angeles criminal figure charged with Tupac's murder and facing life imprisonment, reportedly views Combs as a crucial witness who could bolster his defense. A source close to Davis revealed to the outlet that Davis' legal team believes Combs could refute Davis' multiple confessions, which the defense claims were fabricated for personal gain.

"Duane has made it clear — if Diddy testifies or issues a statement denying Davis' claims, it would significantly aid his case," said a family friend familiar with the situation. "The trial will be decided by a jury, and celebrities often carry weight with jurors. Diddy's support could be a game-changer."

Davis has alleged that Combs offered $1 million to have Tupac killed. The murder stemmed from retaliation after Tupac and associates allegedly assaulted Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, according to Davis' confession given to Los Angeles police.

Michael Pandullo, Davis' high-profile attorney, expressed confidence that Combs would deny Davis' allegations if called to testify. "Combs would be a credible witness for the defense," Pandullo said from his Las Vegas office.

Despite these developments, prosecutors remain focused on securing a conviction based on Davis' confessions over the years. The claim that Combs ordered the hit is reportedly not a primary prosecution angle.

Davis has been held in custody since August 2023 but remains hopeful. His attorney noted that Davis looks forward to potential bail hearings and values spending time with his grandchildren.

Tupac, 25, was fatally shot Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive‑by shooting in Las Vegas and died six days later. His murder has remained unsolved for decades and has been the subject of repeated media scrutiny, books and documentaries.

The trial is scheduled to begin in August 2026, though it may be postponed into 2027.

P. Diddy Named Repeatedly in Transcript Cited in Tupac Shakur Murder Proceedings

Diddy was named dozens of times in a court filing made public last year that includes a secretly recorded interview in which Davis discussed the 1996 drive‑by shooting that killed Tupac.

According to Fandomwire, the 180‑page filing was submitted by prosecutors opposing a request by Davis, who has pleaded not guilty to a first‑degree murder charge after his 2023 indictment.

As per The Sun, it contains a transcript of an interview between Davis and a Las Vegas police detective in which Davis says Combs offered to "give anything" for the "heads" of Tupac and Marion "Suge" Knight and that "motherf—ing millions" were discussed as payment.

Combs has repeatedly denied any involvement in Tupac's death. A statement provided through a representative called the allegations "completely ridiculous" and "pure fiction." The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also has said Combs is not a suspect in its long‑running investigation.

Davis, the uncle of Orlando Anderson — a member of the South Side Crips and a long‑suspected, uncharged person of interest in the case — was recorded saying he was pleased when Anderson fired at Shakur and Knight after a 1996 boxing match in Las Vegas. Anderson was killed in a separate gang shooting in 1998.

In the transcript, Davis told the detective that 45 people witnessed Combs's allegedly "rage‑filled" statements after the release of a Tupac recording that insulted Combs. Davis said Combs "wanted revenge" and that Eric Zip Martin, identified in the transcript as a mutual acquaintance who supplied a weapon, made payment in at least one instance.

Davis's attorney, Carl Arnold, told the court earlier this year that his client had crafted untrue stories to gain attention and financial benefit. Prosecutors say the interview is among the evidence they will consider as the case moves forward.

The filing also references a separate civil lawsuit filed in California in October 2024 by Ashley Parham, who alleges she was assaulted after she publicly suggested Combs had a role in Tupac's death. Parham claims in the suit that Combs threatened her and that she was raped in 2018; Combs denies those allegations. The suit alleges law enforcement did not adequately investigate her claims; local police agencies have previously said they did not open formal investigations into the matter.