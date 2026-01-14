Who is Kristin Kehrberg? The Multi-Millionaire Mom and Movie Producer Who Stole John Mellencamp's Heart

John Mellencamp, the 74-year-old singer who won a Grammy and is known for songs like Hurts So Good, is dating movie producer Kristin Kehrberg, who is 15 years younger than him. They met in 2023 and have been together ever since.

Mellencamp talked about how they met on his "Club Random" podcast with Bill Maher in August 2023. He explained the chance encounter, noting, "She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly. She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

Since their first meeting, Mellencamp says, "has not left my side in seven months."

HELLO! reports that Mellencamp has been married three times prior to his current relationship. He was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, and they have a daughter named Michelle Suzanne Mellencamp.

His second marriage was to Victoria Granucci until 1989, and they have two daughters, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Justice Mellencamp. He was married to model Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2010, and they have two kids, Hud and Speck Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also shared some things about Kristin's life on the podcast. He said that she was married to Richard "Dick" Tarlow, who died in May 2022, per The New York Times. Mellencamp said, "She has never even got angry with me," complimenting her patience.

Kristin has two kids from a previous relationship and has also been a stepmother to Tarlow's three kids. She has met Mellencamp's kids and even went to his granddaughter Slate's school event with him in August 2023.

Kristin Kehrberg makes movies and worked on the 2017 movie The Wilde Wedding, with Glenn Close. She has also worked with John Malkovich, Patrick Stewart, and Peter Facinelli. Mellencamp said that Kristin is at ease with famous people, which helped them connect quickly.

As Mellencamp prepares for his greatest hits world tour, the couple, frequently spotted together at events, appears to have a close relationship.