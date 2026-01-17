Ludacris Withdraws From Kid Rock's MAGA-Linked Festival After Social Media Meltdown

Ludacris will not be performing at Kid Rock's Rock The Country festival despite his name briefly appearing on the festival lineup online, which caused confusion and backlash on social media.

The rapper's manager Chaka Zulu confirmed that Ludacris was never scheduled for the event.

Speaking to AllHipHop, Zulu stated plainly, "We are not on that show," shutting down speculation that had spread rapidly once screenshots of the festival lineup began circulating online.

The lineups that surfaced earlier this week showed the Atlanta-born rapper alongside Nelly which led to fans questioning the pairing and the political connotations of the tour. Ludacris has never publicly supported partisan events and there had been no indication of his performance at the festival.

Lineup Confusion Sparks Backlash

The confusion unfolded quickly after the Rock The Country lineup began making the rounds on social platforms.

Fans reacted strongly, particularly given the festival's reputation and the political leanings of several artists on the bill. While Nelly remains listed as a performer, his inclusion drew less surprise due to his past appearances at the tour in 2024 and his performance at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Nelly later addressed criticism of that appearance, telling fans he comes from a family of military veterans and "respects the office," adding, "It don't matter who is in office."

Ludacris' camp, however, moved to distance him from the event entirely. A representative later told Rolling Stone that his inclusion was "a mix-up," explaining that "lines got crossed, and he wasn't supposed to be on there."

The reaction online had escalated even before the clarification. Ludacris didn't address the matter on his own social media, yet his posts were bombarded with criticism from commenters, who doubted him due to the supposed association with an event that was labeled by many as MAGA.

Festival's Political Ties Draw Scrutiny

Rock The Country previously sparked discussion regarding its lineup of performers that have deep, rooted conservative or pro, Trump affiliations. Kid Rock, a vocal Trump supporter whom the festival is headlined by, has been to Trump rallies and politically charged his concerts.

Other artists involved in the tour have also publicly shared their opinions. During the inaugural 2024 run, performer Gavin Adcock delivered a tirade against former President Joe Biden onstage. According to The Guardian, Trump himself made a video appearance at last year's event, introducing Kid Rock and urging the crowd to "fight, fight, fight, win, win, win, for the American people."

This year's lineup includes Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Creed, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert and others, many of whom have appeared at conservative-leaning festivals or expressed views aligned with MAGA culture.