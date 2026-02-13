Ludacris to Lead Star-Studded 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Lineup

The NBA is bringing big music energy to the 2026 All-Star Weekend, and Ludacris will be front and center.

The league announced Wednesday (Feb. 11) that the three-time Grammy winner will headline NBA All-Star Saturday on Feb. 14.

He will perform at the Intuit Dome just before the Slam Dunk Contest, one of the night's most popular events.

All-Star Saturday will start earlier than usual at 5 pm ET and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

With the All-Star Game returning to Los Angeles, the NBA is mixing basketball and music in a big way.

According to Billboard, fans in Los Angeles will get even more from Ludacris. He is also set to perform on Feb. 13 at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert stage during the NBA Crossover concert series at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

That means fans can see him both Friday and Saturday during the packed weekend.

Music will play a major role throughout All-Star Weekend. Brandy will sing the US national anthem before the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, while Sarah McLachlan will perform the Canadian national anthem.

The game tips off at 5 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome and will also stream on Peacock.

CORTIS is officially confirmed as the halftime performer for the 2026 Ruffles Celeb Game at NBA All-Star! #CORTIS #코르티스 pic.twitter.com/FOn4JXvVy9 — CORTIS CRAVE (@cortis_crave) February 3, 2026

NBA Returns to NBC With Live 'Roundball Rock'

The return of the NBA to NBC brings a special moment as well. Jon Tesh will perform his classic "Roundball Rock" theme live to open the All-Star Game.

It will mark the first time the NBA All-Star Game airs on NBC Sports since 2002, giving longtime fans a wave of nostalgia.

Other stars will shine across the weekend. Chloe Bailey will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 13, NBC Sports reported.

Aiden Ross, winner of Season 28 of "The Voice," will sing the US national anthem before the Rising Stars game, while Canadian artist Chxrry will perform the Canadian anthem.

K-pop group CORTIS will take the court for a halftime show at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Kia Forum.

They will also perform during the NBA Crossover Concert Series from Feb. 12–15. Shaboozey is also scheduled to appear as part of the concert lineup. Meanwhile, GloRilla and Mustard are among the celebrities expected to play in the Celebrity Game.