Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested Again Days After Assault Charge

Elijah Blue Allman, the 49-year-old son of pop icon Cher, was arrested for felony burglary and breach of bail just days after facing assault charges in New Hampshire.

According to a Windham Police Department press release, Allman was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly breaking into a home.

The arrest also included two counts of criminal mischief, and at his arraignment on Monday, Allman was ordered to be held on preventative detention.

The incident reportedly caused property damage, with one door estimated at $1,700 and a rug around $1,000, though nothing was reported stolen, Page Six reported.

TMZ noted that a female resident hid in a closet during the break-in, and officers found Allman smoking a cigarette on a couch inside the home.

This second arrest followed Allman's detention on Friday at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., where he was charged with two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Police responded after reports of Allman "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" on the prep school campus. His presence there remains unexplained.

Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

Allman, the sole child of Cher and the late Allman Brothers Band singer Gregg Allman, has publicly struggled with addiction for many years.

In September 2023, Cher reportedly intervened to get him into rehab following a drug relapse.

That same year, she filed to place Allman under a conservatorship, citing concerns over his ability to manage his finances and personal health, though she withdrew the petition after nine months.

The musician was also hospitalized in June 2023 after a reported drug overdose in California. Authorities found Allman acting erratically, and deputies later discovered drugs inside the residence.

Cher, 79, has been open about her dedication to supporting her son despite his struggles. In an October 2023 interview with People, she said, "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children."

According to USA Today, she added that her family matters reflect challenges that "millions of people in the United States" face, referring to Allman's addiction issues without providing further details.