Wack 100 Calls Out Hollywood Double Standard Using Alec Baldwin Shooting: 'Live Rounds on Set? That's Premeditated'

Music manager Wack 100 is drawing attention for comments comparing Hollywood's handling of the Alec Baldwin "Rust" shooting to public reactions surrounding violence in hip-hop.

The remarks, reported by HotNewHipHop, come amid renewed debate over accountability, gun violence and celebrity treatment in the entertainment industry.

Baldwin previously faced an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.' The charge was later dismissed.

Wack100 debatesAdam22,Wack says: Why is it that when a rapper raps about killing people, y'all believe it's real, start digging for motives.but when Alec Baldwin actually kills someone on a movie set, y'all don't treat it the same way—like it's just art imitating life pic.twitter.com/tBIPGi2Qq4 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) March 1, 2026

During a discussion on the podcast No Jumper with host Adam22, Wack 100 argued that the case highlights what he views as unequal scrutiny between actors and rappers.

After a debate over violent lyrics in hip-hop, Wack referenced Baldwin's case. Offering his perspective, he said, "The bottom line is he's responsible for making sure these guns are prop guns."

Continuing his argument, Wack added, "... Don't no live round mysteriously show up on a set. That's premeditated. One of your people is responsible for bringing a live round in and loading it in his firearm."

Adam22 pushed back during the exchange. Responding to Wack's claim, he said, "Literally nobody else on the face of the planet thinks that was premeditated besides you." He continued, "I'm not gonna get suckered into this... You probably never thought about this until five seconds ago."

According to HotNewHipHop, the back-and-forth sparked mixed reactions online. Social media users debated whether Wack's comparison was fair.

One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "At first I was like 😅 but then when I thought about 🤔 he's correct it's a movie set why would live rounds be on a set where they are pretending to shoot people. Definitely done with some intention."

Another user criticized the argument, stating, "This might be the dumbest conversation ever. I never realized Wack was this dense. Or maybe this is the depths he'll sink to in order to go viral and get a check."

The fatal incident occurred when Baldwin discharged a revolver containing a live round during filming in 2021. He was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.

The case was later dropped after a judge ruled that authorities had withheld evidence from the defense in an "intentional and deliberate" manner. The controversy continues to fuel conversations around celebrity accountability, Hollywood double standards and hip-hop criticism.