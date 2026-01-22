Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Claim Punitive Damages in Decorator Lawsuit Are 'Improperly Pled'

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are asking the court to dismiss parts of a lawsuit filed by their former decorator, saying the punitive damages claim is "improperly pled."

The motion, filed Tuesday, Jan. 20, responds to allegations from Shana Kallen, who claims she was injured at the couple's Montecito, California, home in March 2023.

Kallen's initial complaint, filed in May 2024, alleges she fell from a ladder while placing plants and planters at the property, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

She later filed a second amended complaint in December 2025, requesting over $25,000 in general damages, $3 million to $4 million for future medical costs, and punitive damages, claiming Levine and Prinsloo acted with "reckless disregard" and "malice."

In their filing, the singer and model argue that Kallen's claims are "boilerplate allegations that do not rise to the level of malice, fraud, or oppression required to sustain a claim for punitive damages."

They maintain that any accident at the property resulted from "passive negligence" at most and that requests for future medical damages are prohibited by civil code.

A representative for the couple declined to comment when reached by People, and Kallen's attorney has not responded to inquiries.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Claim Decorator Who Allegedly Fell Off Ladder at Their Home ‘Improperly’ Pled Damages

The couple’s former decorator, Shana Kallen, claims she fell off a ladder and suffered a traumatic brain injury while working at their Montecito, Calif., home pic.twitter.com/tH3ZOYefLu — BLACK BULL (@blackbullrace) January 22, 2026

Punitive Damages Disputed in Adam Levine Case

According to Kallen, her fall caused her head and body to "violently strike the concrete ground," leading to a two-day coma and a craniectomy.

She claims lasting injuries include diminished hearing and eyesight, requiring hearing aids and prism glasses, as well as other health complications that affected her daily life.

The Montecito home at the center of the dispute was purchased by Levine and Prinsloo in 2022 for $52 million and sold in 2025 for $60 million, according to property records.

Amid the legal battle, Levine, 46, and Prinsloo, 37, recently celebrated a personal milestone: their 11th wedding anniversary.

According to Yahoo, Prinsloo shared candid Instagram photos showing the couple making silly faces and sharing a kiss on a yacht, captioning the post, "My person for life!!! 11 years today! @adamlevine deep sea baby..." Levine responded with his own tribute, writing, "Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world."

The couple's relationship began in 2012 via a mutual friend's email introduction. They married in July 2014 in a destination ceremony at Flora's Field Kitchen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, officiated by actor Jonah Hill.

Together, they have three children: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and a son born in January 2023.