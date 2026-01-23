Drake Files Appeal After Court Dismisses Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Drake is taking his legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) to the next level after a court dismissed his defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us."

The Toronto rapper filed a 60-page appeal Wednesday seeking to overturn the October 2025 ruling, arguing that the lower court created a "dangerous categorical rule" shielding rap diss tracks from defamation claims.

The dispute began in January 2025 when Drake sued UMG, the parent company of his label Republic Records and Lamar's label, over the promotion of "Not Like Us".

The song, which emerged during a heated 2024 rap feud, includes the hook "certified lover boy, certified pedophile," a line that quickly went viral, Stereogum reported.

Drake claimed UMG knowingly spread false statements, damaging his reputation and misleading millions of fans.

US District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas dismissed the case last October, ruling that Lamar's lyrics were "nonactionable opinion" within the context of a rap battle.

She noted that a reasonable listener would understand the lines as part of a heated artistic exchange, not factual claims.

Drake's appeal, however, challenges that conclusion. His attorneys argue that the lyrics present an "unambiguous matter of fact" that he is a pedophile and that UMG "relentlessly" promoted the song in ways that caused serious harm to his reputation.

The filing warns that the dismissal sets a troubling precedent, giving artists and labels a free pass to make false claims in diss tracks without legal consequences.

Drake Challenges Dismissal of Defamation

"This decision creates an unprecedented and overbroad categorical rule that statements in rap diss tracks can never constitute statements of fact," Drake's legal team wrote.

They are asking the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to send the case back for trial so a jury can decide whether "Not Like Us" is defamatory or protected opinion.

The rap feud itself began in April 2024, with Drake releasing "Family Matters," which accused Lamar of personal misconduct.

According to AllHipHop, Lamar responded with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us," the latter dominating charts and sweeping major Grammy awards.

The song also featured at Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, cementing its cultural impact.

UMG previously dismissed Drake's lawsuit as a "misguided attempt to salve his wounds," arguing he willingly participated in the feud.

Drake notably sued only UMG, claiming the company profited from spreading false allegations rather than targeting Lamar directly.

UMG has until March 27 to file a response to Drake's appeal.