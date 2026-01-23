Travis Scott Aims to Make Music That Shakes Stadiums on Upcoming Album

Travis Scott is already thinking far beyond the studio as he shapes his next album.

Fresh from a tour that broke records, the Houston rapper is saying that the new songs he's making now are going to be for stadiums, not just as places where the gigs will be, but also as part of the creative process.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Scott spoke of a grand plan where sound, space, and scale are not only considered but also treated as one. He revealed that when he makes music, he already knows the reaction of the thousands of crowd, even the ones far away from the stage.

"When I make the music, I have this full vision. I see it going down," Scott said, adding he was really working stadium status and inviting how can music be huge but still have an intimate vibe to his creativity. He summarized that the goal was to make people feel the presence of the artist wherever they are.

Stadium Sound Inspired by a Historic Tour

That mindset is a direct extension of Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour, which became the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history. Across 85 shows on six continents, the run generated $265 million and sold roughly 2.2 million tickets, according to figures. Some stops pushed the limits of live rap entirely, including a Rio de Janeiro concert that drew more than 115,000 people.

Those concerts were the last stop and overall productions. Sophisticated stages, pyrotechnics, and visually stunning the turns stadiums into something closer temporary worlds, a lesson that Scott says he's still holding.

He said that the current project is his way of mixing his raw with accessible stuff, looking for a state of euphoria without getting the point where one can't withstand it.

In explaining the direction, Scott pointed back to his 2015 debut, Rodeo, saying he's curious about what that experimental spirit might sound like "on the ultra-scale stadium life."

Returning to Roots, Expanding the Vision

Rodeo established Scott as a shape-shifting artist who blended Southern rap with electronic textures and cinematic production. Now, rather than abandoning that foundation, he wants to amplify it, stretching those ideas to match the scale of modern stadium tours.

"Putting my whole body and soul into the next [project], for more people to understand," Scott said, noting that part of his motivation is reaching listeners who still don't fully connect with his work. The challenge, as he framed it, is making something big enough for stadiums while staying grounded enough to resonate on a personal level.

The upcoming album will follow 2023's Utopia, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with nearly 500,000 units in its first week. That release earned Scott another Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and featured high-profile collaborations with artists including Bad Bunny, Drake and The Weeknd. Per Billboard, while Utopia cemented his commercial dominance, Scott has yet to take home a Grammy despite 10 career nominations.

Scott hasn't committed to a release date, offering only hints when pressed. Asked about timing, he joked, "Got to feed the kids, man. The kids must eat," before confirming that new music is coming "in the near future."