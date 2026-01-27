Travis Scott Revealed as Surprise Cast Member in 'The Odyssey' Trailer

Fans got a shocking first look at Travis Scott in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "The Odyssey" after a new trailer aired during Sunday's NFL AFC Championship game.

The rapper appears about 20 seconds into the minute-long preview, delivering a dramatic monologue to a room full of soldiers.

"A war, a man, a trick to break the walls of Troy," Scott says. "...Burning, screaming to the ground."

The epic adaptation of Homer's Greek classic stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, and Charlize Theron as Circe.

The movie, Nolan's first since "Oppenheimer" (2023), was filmed entirely with IMAX cameras and is set for a July 17 release.

Scott, a Grammy Award-nominated and multiplatinum-selling rapper, has acted before in smaller roles, including the experimental 2023 action film "Aggro Dr1ft" and as a voice actor in "Trolls: Holiday in Harmony."

Despite a less extensive acting resume than his co-stars, Scott said his creative interests drew him to the project. "These are just different aspects that I was intrigued and I was into, to be honest," he told Rolling Stone.

"I'm just into all things creative. I might not be the best in everything. That's how I can respect working with other people in certain fields that I'm not so good in."

Travis Scott has a role in the upcoming film The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.



In a new trailer that debuted on Jan. 25, Travis commands the attention of a group of soldiers. The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland and more.



The rapper and Nolan… pic.twitter.com/yMDMnd6dv2 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 27, 2026

Nolan Praises Travis Scott's Musical Role in 'Tenet'

According to Billboard, Scott previously collaborated with Nolan musically on "Tenet" (2020), writing and performing the closing-credit track "The Plan."

Nolan praised Scott's contributions, telling GQ that his voice "became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle" and that his insights into the film's music and story were "immediate, insightful, and profound."

In the trailer, Scott commands attention by banging a staff on a wooden table while instructing the soldiers about the Trojan War.

The scene includes Matt Damon's Odysseus preparing for battle inside the iconic Trojan Horse.

The footage was widely shared on social media, but Universal Pictures has not officially released the trailer online, and many versions were removed due to copyright violations.

Other notable cast members include Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, and Mia Goth as Melantho. With its all-star lineup and Nolan's signature epic style, expectations are high for the film.