Travis Scott Sets Record as Circus Maximus Tour Hits $265 Million in Global Revenue

Travis Scott has officially made music history. His Circus Maximus Tour, which ended on November 19, is now the highest-grossing solo rap tour ever, earning $265.1 million across 2.1 million tickets sold, according to Live Nation.

The huge milestone puts Scott at the top of the touring world during a time when rap songs have struggled to break into the upper spots of the music charts.

According to Billboard, Scott's tour began in North America in October 2023 and wrapped up in Mumbai, India, after more than 80 shows across six continents, 20-plus countries, and 50 cities.

It's the kind of run that feels almost unreal to fans who followed his path from arena stages to massive stadiums.

The trek started in US arenas before Scott sold out SoFi Stadium in California and then expanded the tour into Europe, where he continued performing for huge crowds.

The energy of Circus Maximus became one of its signatures. Scott performed his hit "FE!N" a remarkable 475 times, turning each venue into a loud, high-energy scene filled with fans jumping, shouting, and singing along.

Travis Scott's Utopia Tour Features 19 Billboard Hits

The tour also featured surprise moments with special guests like Ye (formerly Kanye West), Don Toliver, Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze and Nav.

For many fans, these unexpected appearances created some of the most unforgettable nights of the entire run.

The tour supported Scott's 2023 album Utopia, which was a massive success on its own. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 album-equivalent units, and all 19 tracks entered the Billboard Hot 100, AllHipHop reported.

Even while radio charts recently saw fewer rap songs in the top 40, Scott's global ticket sales showed that hip-hop fans are still showing up in huge numbers.

This year has continued to be busy for the Houston rapper. Scott returned to Coachella in April to headline night two, bringing his signature high-speed production and fan-favorite hits back to the desert.

His Cactus Jack label also reunited for "JACKBOYS 2" in July, adding another highlight to his packed 2025 schedule.

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour now joins some of the biggest tours in rap history, passing major runs by Drake, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA.