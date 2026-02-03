Trevor Noah Delivers Sharp Final Grammys Monologue With Jabs at Trump and Ticketmaster

Trevor Noah closed out his final turn as Grammys host with a sharp, confident monologue that mixed music love, crowd work, and pointed jokes about politics and the live music business.

Opening the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Noah reminded viewers why he has been a steady presence on the show for six straight years.

After a kickoff performance by Bruno Mars and Rosé, Noah jumped right in with humor that felt easy and timely.

According to RollingStone, joking about a Korean drinking game tied to the song "APT.," he said Americans already have one: "Every time you turn on the news, you drink."

From there, he welcomed the crowd and poked fun at the Grammys' many categories, joking that there should be an award for "Best Voicemail From Your Grandmother."

Noah then moved through the audience, chatting with stars at their tables. He teased Pharrell about Louis Vuitton discounts and joked with Jelly Roll about unlocking Teddy Swims' phone.

The crowd laughed, but Noah's biggest reaction came when he noted an absence. "Nicki Minaj... is not here," he said, drawing cheers.

He added that she was "still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues," before breaking into a Trump impression for a quick punchline.

BREAKING: Trump is losing his mind and threatening a lawsuit against Trevor Noah for this joke he made at last night’s GRAMMYs. This is the joke Trump doesn’t want you to see. pic.twitter.com/5ZluyH1UeL — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) February 2, 2026

Trevor Noah Shines in Final Grammys Monologue

Later in the monologue, Noah praised Olivia Dean for speaking out against Ticketmaster and ticket resellers.

He tied the issue to the heart of live music, saying that if fans cannot afford tickets, concerts lose their meaning.

He ended the bit with a joke about jumbotron cameras exposing cheating CEOs, earning another big laugh.

This year marked Noah's final time hosting the Grammys. He first took the job in 2021 during a scaled-back pandemic show and was asked back every year since.

Producer Ben Winston later shared that Noah had planned to step away earlier, but agreed to return one last time after being personally asked.

Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. praised Noah as "so smart, so thoughtful, so funny," and credited him with setting the tone for the modern Grammys.

Noah did not stop with politics during the opening. Later in the night, he joked that editing the live show would lead to a lawsuit from Trump, and made another pointed comment comparing Grammy wins to the former president's interest in Greenland, US News reported.

The jokes sparked a public response from Trump after the show, but Noah brushed it off onstage, saying, "It's my last year. What are you going to do about it?"