Paul McCartney Reveals How Small Domestic Moments Helped Him Reconnect with John Lennon

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has shared how simple, everyday experiences helped him rebuild his friendship with fellow John Lennon after the Beatles' breakup.

In a new installment of the Audible series "Words + Music, titled The Man on the Run," McCartney reflects on the personal moments that brought him and Lennon closer in the years following the band's tumultuous split.

The three-hour audio project, released on March 19, also features new musical performances and extended interviews with Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

According to Rolling Stone, McCartney recalls that after Lennon became a father again with the birth of his son Sean, their conversations shifted from arguments to shared domestic life.

"The things that we had in common were just ordinary, little domestic things," McCartney said. "Somehow that was peaceful. It was nice that we had that in common. And we weren't fighting anymore."

Paul McCartney reflects on how bonding over "ordinary, little domestic things" helped him and John Lennon reconnect in an exclusive clip from his new Words + Music installment, "The Man on the Run."https://t.co/KbUHISOFPA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 19, 2026

Read more: Paul McCartney Opens Up About Legal Battle With John Lennon After Beatles Split

Paul McCartney Shares Heartwarming Moments

Paul remembers telling Lennon that he had started baking bread and was getting good at it. Lennon responded with enthusiasm: "Oh, yeah, I'm making bread!"

These small exchanges, McCartney explained, were surprisingly meaningful. "I would go and visit him and we had quite a bit of interaction, and the same with George and Ringo. It was all getting much nicer."

McCartney described repairing their friendship as "the only consolation" following Lennon's tragic murder in 1980, Yahoo reported.

"I thought, 'Thank God we got it back together,'" he said. "I don't know what I would have thought if we hadn't and we were still warring."

In the clip, McCartney also reacts to realizing that the interview takes place on the anniversary of Lennon's death.

He expressed disbelief that the man responsible is still alive in prison in New York, noting, "You can't make sense of it. The world is a very sort of bizarre place, as we all know."

"The Man on the Run" expands on Neville's recent documentary about McCartney, which premiered last month on Prime Video.

Interviews for the series were conducted over three years in Los Angeles, New York, and London.