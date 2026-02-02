Justin Bieber's Awkward Grammys Exchange With Trevor Noah Sparks 'Beef' Rumors; 'Painful to Watch'

Justin Bieber's comeback to the Grammys on Sunday, February 1, was overshadowed by a very tense moment between the pop star and the host Trevor Noah, which led to rumors on social media about them not getting along.

The 31-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, who was up for four Grammy awards including album of the year and pop vocal album for Swag, seemed to be quite uneasy through the whole of Noah's opening monologue. Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, who was with him, wore the same ICE OUT pins, which prompted a playful jibe from Noah.

"Justin Bieber is back in the house—look at this!" Noah began.

"This man has done so many amazing things. His album Swag was nominated for four Grammy Awards. And I think, better than any Grammy, he's come back as a new dad. Congratulations to both of you!"

The couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Noah also made fun of Bieber's personal life, saying, "My personal favorite thing Justin Bieber has done over the past year is that he told Apple to move the dictation button on the keyboard."

"Hero, Justin. Now I just need you to tell them to make a new feature where, when you search on your phone, it finds things. Please, Justin, we need you."

The punchline, followed by a request for a Rhode lip tint discount code from Hailey, appeared to make Bieber wince, sparking reactions online.

Fans and Social Media Respond

Viewers immediately flooded social media with comments questioning Bieber's demeanor.

Body Language Expert Weighs In

According to body language analyst Judi James, Bieber's reaction did not indicate personal conflict with Noah.

"There's no signs of any authentic or personal beef between Justin and Trevor Noah here, although Justin's body language rituals as Noah hones in on him would suggest a guy happy to play along for a bit, but to also imply he has boundaries when it comes to any ridicule," James told the Daily Mail.

She pointed out that Bieber's facial expressions showed "good-humored wariness" but also hinted at restraint, with tightly pressed lips and puffed cheeks signaling he would not openly encourage the jokes.

James added, "Hailey leans away to study her husband with her hands held in a 'seal clap' position," highlighting the couple's subtle nonverbal communication.

Even during the Apple joke, James observed, "Hailey roars with laughter, but the way Justin folds his arms in a barrier suggests he has pretty much had enough by this point." The analyst said Bieber's occasional glances away and slight winces reflected caution and the desire to maintain personal boundaries while remaining polite.

This was Bieber's first Grammys appearance since 2022 and the last one for Noah as a host after six consecutive ceremonies.