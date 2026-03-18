Jay-Z & Elon Musk's Unbelievable Clash Over Dinner at NYC's Spankiest Spot Exposed

An unexpected clash between two global powerhouses has come to light, not over business or technology, but over who would pay a dinner bill at one of New York City's most exclusive restaurants.

JAY-Z and Elon Musk dined together at Carbone, a swanky restaurant in Manhattan. The night, however, apparently took a turn when the bill arrived, leading to a disagreement.

Restaurateur Mario Carbone described the encounter during an appearance on the "Joe and Jada Podcast," offering a rare glimpse into the dynamics between the billionaire figures.

Carbone recounted the moment the disagreement unfolded during the dinner. "Hov and Elon ate here once. I remember that. They ate here together. Hov and Elon Musk. Yeah. And they were fighting over the bill. Jay called me out to the kitchen. And he was like, can you explain to this man that's been taken care of?"

He then explained how he found himself caught in an uncomfortable position between the two influential diners. "I was like, Mr. Musk, you realize the position I'm in right now, right?" Carbone said.

The anecdote underscores an unusual scenario in which two of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the world engaged in a disagreement over a routine gesture, highlighting their larger-than-life personas.

Podcast host Fat Joe weighed in on the situation with a lighthearted remark about Musk's vast wealth. "Elon Musk probably bought the building that night, huh?" Fat Joe joked.

The exchange underscores a wider cultural preoccupation with exclusive venues such as Carbone, where the restaurant's persona is built around celebrity sightings and high-profile connections.

In that same discussion, Carbone went on to describe the extensive secrecy and meticulous planning that accompanied visits from high-profile politicians, which only served to highlight the establishment's position, according to AllHipHop.

He described the security measures surrounding a visit from former President Barack Obama. "There's a whole level of security. So like I knew a week in advance that he was coming, but I couldn't tell anybody. I didn't even want to text anybody cuz I assumed that they were watching my phone," Carbone said. "I was like I didn't want to tell anybody. So none of the staff knew. No one knew that the president was coming."

While such incidents may seem extraordinary, they appear to be part of the norm at Carbone, where high-profile guests frequently dine under intense privacy and attention.

In separate news, per IBTimes, as of March 5, 2026, Jay-Z has not received a formal subpoena. Mace did say, though, that the House Oversight Committee could look for more witnesses if there is documentary evidence that supports more investigation.