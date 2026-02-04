Shaboozey Responds After Grammys Speech Sparks Debate Over Immigration Comment

Shaboozey is addressing the controversy sparked by his 2026 Grammys acceptance speech, in which he praised immigrants for building America.

The 30-year-old country music rapper, who won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award with Jelly Roll for their song "Amen," dedicated his win to children of immigrants and those who came to the United States seeking better opportunities.

According to JustJared, during his emotional speech at the pre-show on February 1, Shaboozey said, "Immigrants built this country. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants. This is also for those who came to this country for better opportunities ... Thank you for all your stories ... you've given America color. Thank you."

While many fans celebrated his remarks, the speech also drew criticism. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., argued that the statement overlooked the forced contributions of enslaved Africans.

On social media, she wrote, "Are people including enslaved Africans, descendants of those enslaved, and Black people whose unjust, low-wage labor sustained the economy in the 1800s/1900s as immigrants when they say 'immigrants built this country'?"

She stressed that the trauma of enslaved people should never be diminished or forgotten.

Shaboozey dedicates his #GRAMMYs award to immigrants during his acceptance speech:



Grammy Winner Shaboozey Honors Black Americans

In response, Shaboozey took to Instagram and X to clarify his intentions. He explained that as both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants, his focus during the emotional moment was on honoring the sacrifices his parents made for him and his siblings.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has supported and celebrated my journey as an artist," he wrote. "I also want to acknowledge the conversation surrounding my acceptance speech."

Shaboozey emphasized that he recognizes the foundational contributions of Black Americans. "To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people—have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth," he stated.

He further noted that winning the award on the first day of Black History Month, as the first Black man to win in this category, is itself part of Black history.

"It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us," he added.

The Grammy-winning track "Amen" is a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 27 this week, Billboard reported.

Shaboozey concluded his statement by reaffirming his mission as an artist: "My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what's possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life."