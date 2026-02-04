Charli XCX Interview on 'SmartLess' Goes Viral After Awkward Parenting Discussion

Charli XCX's recent appearance on the hit podcast "SmartLess" has gone viral, sparking online debate after an awkward discussion about parenting and her decision not to have children.

The moment, which aired Tuesday, drew criticism from fans who felt the exchange placed unnecessary pressure on the pop star and highlighted a lack of preparation by one of the hosts.

During the episode, Charli, 33, opened up about her childhood as an only child. She shared that her parents were deeply supportive of her music career, even accompanying her to raves where she performed at a young age.

While she described that support as positive, she admitted that growing up without siblings meant she learned how to handle conflict later in life.

According to Yahoo, the conversation shifted when co-host Jason Bateman asked whether she wanted one child or several. Charli answered clearly, saying, "I actually don't really want to have kids."

She added that while her feelings could change, her interest is more in the idea than the reality. "I love the fantasy of having a child, like naming it sounds so fun," she explained, before noting that this was a sign she might not be ready.

Jason Bateman is being criticized for asking Charli xcx about having children. The pop star said “I actually don’t really want to have kids,” which prompted Bateman to tell her she might change her mind.



"I guess I’m backing into giving myself a half-assed compliment here, but… pic.twitter.com/zhXu7kvT0z — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2026

Charli XCX Shuts Down Kids Talk on 'SmartLess'

Bateman responded by sharing a personal story about his wife, who once felt the same way but later changed her mind.

He suggested Charli might have a similar experience. Charli quickly replied, "Well, I'm married," which prompted Bateman to joke that he needed to "read a newspaper." The singer laughed, and the exchange moved on, THR reported.

Even though the tone remained friendly, many listeners reacted strongly online.

Fans said the comments felt uncomfortable and pointed out that women are often pressured to explain or defend their choice not to have children.

Others criticized Bateman for not knowing basic details about Charli's life, including her marriage to George Daniel of The 1975.

Co-host Sean Hayes also joined the discussion, sharing that he does not want children either.

He explained that he would rather regret not having kids than have them and regret it later, a moment that some listeners felt added balance to the conversation.

"SmartLess," hosted by Bateman, Hayes, and Will Arnett, is known for its loose format.