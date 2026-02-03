Jay-Z Paternity Drama Takes Wild Turn as Alleged Son Hints at Help From Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump

Rymir Satterthwaite, who says he is the son of rapper Jay-Z, has hinted on social media that he is asking celebrities like Nicki Minaj and former President Donald Trump for help after his long-running paternity lawsuit was thrown out. The comments come almost ten years after the legal fight began.

Satterthwaite tweeted,Thanks to Nicki and Mr. President for your help!!!" HotNewHipHop says. He sent Minaj a follow-up tweet that said, "Thanks to the Queen. Me and Godmom will always have your back; u are a good person," the post said, tagging the rapper.

These messages came out at the same time as a lot of people reposting Minaj's tweets, which makes it seem like he might be trying to get her to help him with his ongoing fight with Jay-Z.

HotNewHipHop gave a summary of the situation, saying that it is still not clear how Minaj or Trump would be involved. People who have read the posts have called them speculative, saying that Satterthwaite is trying to keep the public's attention on the issue instead of confirming any verified help.

Over the years, the underlying paternity case has faced a lot of legal problems. In the middle of January, Satterthwaite's filing was officially thrown out with prejudice. The court said in its decision,"The Court has read and considered the Motion and concluded that it is suitable for decision without oral argument. The Court GRANTS the Motion and DISMISSES the Complaint without leave to amend," The Court GRANTS the Motion and DISMISSES the Complaint without leave to amend. This means that the formal search for a DNA test is over.

After the case was thrown out, California's anti-SLAPP law gave Jay-Z $119,235.45 in legal fees. HotNewHipHop said that Satterthwaite's legal guardian and godmother, Lillie Coley, had already been working on his case after he dropped his first filing, saying that Jay-Z was avoiding both DNA tests and taking responsibility for his actions.

Satterthwaite's recent activity on social media shows that he is looking for new ways to stay in the public eye in the case, even though the court ruled against him. Both analysts and fans have said they don't believe the claims, pointing out that there has been no official confirmation of Minaj or Trump's involvement.

The interaction between celebrity culture through law, which is demonstrated through this case along with how social media is influencing high profile suits over paternity, is illustrated through this case.

