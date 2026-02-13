Maluma Releases Emotional Yeison Jiménez Duet Recorded Weeks Before Tragedy

Maluma has unveiled "Con el Corazón," his first collaboration with Colombian música popular star Yeison Jiménez, marking the first posthumous release following Jiménez's unexpected death on January 10 in Boyacá, Colombia. Jiménez was 34.

The ranchera-inspired track is both a moving tribute to Jiménez and a new anthem for those who openly admit to being "un patán" in love, Billboard reported.

The duet also represents a long-awaited collaboration between the Latin urban artist and the late Colombian singer.

In the official music video, Jiménez can be heard telling Maluma, "You have no idea how many years I waited for this moment, thank God!"

Co-written by Maluma, Jiménez, Jonathan Rivera, Giancarlos Rivera, José Daniel Zapata, and Ily Wonder, and co-produced by Maluma and MADMUSICK, "Con el Corazón" blends acoustic guitar with soaring accordion melodies.

The arrangement highlights norteño-popular rhythms while the lyrics focus on someone who refuses to change their ways in a relationship.

The chorus captures this sentiment: "Seems like you forgot about the man who changed your life/ wanting to keep me behind closed doors/ if you meet me at a bar [...] don't make me change the past/ I was like this since day one."

According to Yahoo, the music video, filmed on December 10, just one month before a plane crash claimed the lives of Jiménez, his manager Jefferson Osorio, and four others, showcases the singer's joyful spirit, magnetic charm, and relentless passion for his music.

It includes never-before-seen concert footage and intimate moments with his team, offering fans a final glimpse of the star at the height of his energy and optimism.

Since news of Jiménez's death, fans and fellow artists have paid tribute to his legacy.

The heartfelt release of "Con el Corazón" now allows listeners to celebrate his music while remembering the vibrant personality that made him a rising star in Colombia's música popular scene.

For Maluma, the collaboration was deeply personal. "Working with Yeison was a dream," he said.

"This song reflects his energy, his joy, and the incredible talent he shared with the world. I'm honored to bring this music to his fans and to celebrate his life."