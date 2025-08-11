Singer Maluma Stops Show to Criticize Mom in Crowd for Bringing Baby Without Ear Protection

Colombian singer Maluma paused his concert over the weekend in Mexico City to speak out against a fan who brought a baby without any ear protection to the loud event.

The moment, captured on video and now circulating widely online, shows the superstar expressing concern for the child's safety during the performance, PageSix said.

While performing, 31-year-old Maluma noticed a small child among the crowd.He stopped the music and addressed the mother directly from the stage.

"With all due respect... how old are they?" he asked, gesturing toward the child. After hearing that the baby was about a year old, Maluma didn't hold back. "Do you think it's a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f------ high?" he said.

He continued, clearly frustrated: "That baby doesn't even know what it's doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It's your responsibility."

Maluma stops his concert in Mexico City to scold a mother who brought her 1-year-old baby without ear protection:



“That is an act of irresponsibility. And you’re swinging him around as if he were a toy. That child doesn’t want to be there.” pic.twitter.com/ptxpcuuHzw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2025

The crowd reacted with loud cheers and applause, showing support for the singer's concern. Maluma went on to say that the baby didn't seem comfortable and shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"You're waving them around like they're a toy," he added. "That baby doesn't want to be there, for real."

According to People, Maluma, who welcomed his first child in March 2024, said fatherhood has changed how he sees moments like this, adding that he wouldn't bring a young child to a concert and urging parents to be more mindful in the future.

In 2024, Maluma and his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, welcomed their daughter, Paris Londoño Gómez.

Maluma has since spoken publicly about how much fatherhood means to him. He's shared how being a dad has made him more thoughtful and focused, not just in his personal life, but in moments like this during his world tour.

The incident took place during Maluma's +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which has been making stops across Latin America. The tour will end later this month in El Salvador.