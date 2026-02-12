Snoop Dogg's High Moment at Golden Globes Steals the Show — NSFW Remarks Bleeped Live

There was an unexpected buzz surrounding the 2026 Golden Globes as Snoop Dogg confessed to being high while presenting an award. There were comments of humor and information that each individual found uncomfortable as he made the announcement live on television.

The rapper and actor, known for his long-standing advocacy of marijuana, addressed the audience before announcing Amy Poehler's Good Hang as the inaugural winner of the Best Podcast category.

"Stop the music!" Snoop said, before continuing, "I need y'all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G's, the double-G's, it's the Golden Globes, and you're with the D-O-double-G. Make sure you enjoy yourself, don't be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!"

He added in a bleeped moment, "I'm high as a motherf—-er right now. Y'all had me here too damn long!" per Entertainment Weekly.

A PopCulture.com report confirmed the comments, noting that the 51-year-old Long Beach native has openly embraced cannabis use throughout his career.

Snoop also joked about the importance of the category he was presenting, saying, "Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y'all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don't get in that game."

The performer has long advocated for cannabis legalization while criticizing its criminalization, highlighting the disparity between alcohol and marijuana. In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "You've got alcohol that's federally regulated. There's a lot of negative that comes with alcohol, whether it's huge fights [or] car accidents. But when you think about cannabis, you don't really get that — it's more of a healer. If cannabis were treated like alcohol we'd be in a better world."

Snoop Dogg's appearance at the Golden Globes also follows his increasingly public lifestyle as a host at major events, from talk shows to sporting ceremonies, further blending his persona as both entertainer and cannabis advocate.

His lighthearted and candid remarks at the Globes immediately went viral online, demonstrating that even high-profile award ceremonies can be disrupted by Snoop's trademark irreverence.