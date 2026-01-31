Snoop Dogg Comments on Beckham Rift After DJ-ing Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Wedding

Snoop Dogg is showing support to David Beckham while reminiscing about their friendship over the years.

The legendary rapper, who was the wedding DJ of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2022, discussed the bond he has with the football ace as well as the difficulties couple of celebrities face.

Brooklyn recently unleashed long-standing resentments against his parents in public and stated that he does not intend to patch things up.

In a very long six-page post on social media, he made Victoria and David out to be the bad guys and accused them of over, controlling his life, crashing his wedding, and intruding in his relationship with Nicola, 30.

Snoop Dogg Defends David Beckham as a Family Man

Snoop, 51, commended David, 50, for his dedication to family.

"David is my boy, we have been friends for over 20 years now. We have seen each other's kids grow up, and one thing about David is that he is a family man. It doesn't matter what level of success he has had in his life, there ain't nothing more important to him than his family," Snoop told The Mirror.

Despite Brooklyn's accusations, Snoop remains optimistic that time could heal the family. He explained that "no family is perfect, right, but when you are a family in the public eye, it's hard — it's even more of a pressure. I know the love that family has for each other — and in time, they are gonna work things out."

The rapper, a devoted father and grandfather, described his own approach to family life, saying that becoming a grandfather has changed him "in multiple ways," particularly in the people he chooses to associate with, as he wants to witness his grandchildren grow up.

A Two-Decade Friendship Between Rap Icon and Soccer Legend

Snoop and David Beckham first connected in the 1990s. Over the years, they have collaborated on various projects, including an Adidas Originals partnership, and David appeared on Snoop's E! reality series "Snoop Dogg's Father Hood" in 2007.

Reflecting on the show, Snoop recalled, "When I had my show Father Hood on the E! Channel, he came on and did some things with my kids about his football. His babies were real little babies then, but when he comes to see me the other day, he brings his babies with him, and they're grown now. We've just grown as a friendship, as a brotherhood, and as a family."

Snoop also mentioned helping David's son Cruz, then an aspiring singer, with advice on navigating the music industry. "I gave him some real good advice. Then I gave him a Death Row chain and told him to own it," he said.

The pair's friendship, according to Snoop, stems from shared values: a love for winning, working hard, and family.

"We've been friends since the early nineties. We love the same things. We love to win. We love to work hard. We're family men, and people love us. We're naturally attracted to each other. He created a family, and I created a family."