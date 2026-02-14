BTS Announces Comeback Album 'Arirang' With a More Mature Sound

BTS has officially announced its long-awaited comeback album, Arirang, set for release on March 20, marking the group's first full-length project since 2020's "Be."

In a new interview with GQ published Feb. 13, the seven members shared that the upcoming album will reveal a more mature and thoughtful side of the global superstars.

According to Suga, Arirang will sound different from anything fans have heard before. "What I can tell you is that it's going to be quite different from the BTS albums and sounds that you've been listening to," he said.

He explained that the group wants to show more honesty in their music. "As artists and as individuals, you have to be able to express both the positive and the negative sides of life."

Suga added that the album reflects growth. "This album has a lot of introspection and thoughts," he shared.

"Things have changed, and we are still changing." The project will include a mix of genres, highlighting how the group's sound has evolved over time, Billboard reported.

BTS Prepares 2026 Comeback

The comeback is especially meaningful for fans, known as ARMY. Over the past three years, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook focused on solo music while completing South Korea's mandatory military service.

Last summer, they reunited during a livestream to promise supporters that a new album and a world tour would follow in 2026. Now, that promise is becoming real.

Despite the long break, excitement around BTS has not faded. If anything, anticipation seems even stronger.

According to Se7en, the group previously made history as the first K-pop act to receive Grammy nominations in 2021 and 2022.

Still, when asked whether winning a Grammy remains a major goal, RM answered honestly.

"I don't know," RM said. He acknowledged the growing number of K-pop artists being recognized in major categories and offered praise to them.

"Maybe we'll submit our album to the Grammys again. But we don't want to be desperately eager for it," he explained. "If not, then OK."