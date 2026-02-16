Twisted Sister Frontman Dee Snider Responds to Health Rumors: 'I'm Not Dying'

Dee Snider is clearing the air after health worries spread among fans, saying he is "alive and well" despite stepping away from touring and canceling Twisted Sister's planned 50th anniversary shows.

Speaking on his radio program House of Hair, the 70-year-old rocker said rumors about him being near death are far from true.

"I'm not dying! ... the rumors have run wild that I'm on my death bed, I am not," he told listeners, explaining that ongoing heart concerns and arthritis make live performances too hard on his body, RollingStone reported.

The update comes just days after the band scrapped its 2026 reunion tour and Snider resigned from the lineup.

The shows would have marked the group's first major run since their 2016 farewell trek. At the time, the band cited "health challenges," including degenerative arthritis that limits how long he can sing onstage.

Snider said the decision was about honesty with fans and protecting his health, not stepping away from music completely.

Dee Snider Chooses Health Over Touring

Snider plans to keep hosting his show and continue writing and directing projects. What he won't do, he said, is push himself beyond his limits.

"You won't see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to, because that will mess me up," he explained, adding that he still feels grateful for the strong support he has received.

The singer also shared that he turned down suggestions to perform while seated.

He wants fans to remember the high-energy shows he became famous for rather than a scaled-back version.

According to NME, in his words, he would rather leave audiences with memories of past performances than appear in a way that feels "less than you expect."

Even as he steps away from touring, Snider stressed he still has plenty of life ahead. He pointed to his father, who is in his mid-90s, as proof that longevity runs in the family.

His message was simple and upbeat: he's still active, still creative, and still enjoying life — just not from a concert stage.

The canceled anniversary run was set to feature core members including guitarist Jay Jay French and lead guitarist Eddie Ojeda, with festival stops such as Steelhouse Festival planned. The band's last UK appearance was at Bloodstock Open Air in 2016.