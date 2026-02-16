Nickelback Frontman Chad Kroeger Appears Annoyed as Fan Demands 'Rockstar' Performance at Casino

A humorous encounter between Chad Kroeger and a persistent fan has gone viral online.

The 51-year-old Canadian rocker was spotted at a casino when a fan approached him with an unusual request: to sing Nickelback's hit song "Rockstar."

In the brief video, the fan politely asks, "Chad, can you sing for me one little time?" Kroeger responds with visible irritation, replying, "What?" before turning around and firing back, "Would you shut the f—k up?"

The fan persists, and Kroeger reluctantly gives in. Lifting his hand, he half-heartedly sings the opening lines of "Rockstar":

"I'm through with standing in line to clubs I'll never get in / It's like the bottom of the ninth, and I'm never gonna win."

According to Billboard, after finishing, he covers the camera with his hand and, with a subtle grin, adds, "Would you f—k off?"

The fan bursts into laughter, and the brief interaction quickly circulated across social media, delighting fans.

Watch an Annoyed Chad Kroeger Sing Snippet of Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ for Demanding Fan at Casinohttps://t.co/LxIQPjOW7E — billboard (@billboard) February 16, 2026

Nickelback Teams Up With Don Broco

This encounter comes amid Nickelback's recent musical activity. The band recently collaborated with English rock group Don Broco on a new track titled "Nightmare Tripping," which serves as the lead single for Don Broco's upcoming album set for release on March 27 through Fearless Records, NME reported.

The song features Kroeger alongside Don Broco members Rob Damiani and Matt Donnelly, alternating between powerful screams and melodic choruses, showcasing a heavier rock sound.

Nickelback's latest studio album, Get Rollin', came out in 2022 and reached No. 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Their 2005 album All the Right Reasons, which includes "Rockstar," remains one of the most celebrated albums of the 21st century, alongside releases from Green Day, Linkin Park, The Darkness, and Muse.

The casino clip adds to Nickelback's pop culture presence, following viral moments like actor Jack Black's impromptu rendition of "How You Remind Me" during a recent interview.