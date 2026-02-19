Jaden Smith's Dream to Build a Daily Free Meal Hub in Los Angeles

Jaden Smith says his biggest dream is not about music or fashion — it's about feeding people in need every single day in Los Angeles.

In a TikTok video posted on February 14, the 27-year-old shared his long-term goal of building a permanent free meal hub on Skid Row, an area known for its large unhoused population.

"Honestly, my dream in life is to have a building on Skid Row where I can give out free meals every single day: breakfast, lunch, dinner," Smith said. "I can do things inside of it. I can create jobs and a good vibe. That's my dream. That's my long-term goal."

According to People, Smith explained that he wants supporters of his I Love You brand to join him on the journey.

"I just want you guys to come along this journey with me and I want the I Love You community to support me while I'm trying to do this. That's my real golden dream," he added.

The idea builds on work he started in 2019 with the launch of his vegan I Love You Restaurant food truck. The nonprofit serves free plant-based meals to people living on Skid Row.

Jaden Smith Plans Permanent I Love You Headquarters

According to its mission, the group believes everyone deserves access to healthy food, no matter how much money they have. In addition to meals, the organization also donates clothing and aims to spread "love, peace and happiness."

Right now, the project does not have a permanent building. Smith said, "We don't have a place that we can be set up at all times, but I want to have that, and I want the community to help us get there in the future."

The long-term vision, shared on the brand's website, is to create an I Love You headquarters that serves three free meals a day and eventually expands to other cities across the country and around the world, Billboard reported.

Smith has said his experiences in Los Angeles deeply shaped his mission. While working on his 2019 album ERYS, he filmed music videos in downtown LA and saw firsthand what many people face on Skid Row.

"I realized I can't just come here and use the backdrop that's been created, without giving back," he said in a recent interview.

He also pointed to his time filming The Pursuit of Happyness with his father, Will Smith. Real unhoused people were hired as extras in the film, an experience he said "engraved the realities of Skid Row" in his mind.