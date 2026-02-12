Jaden Smith Stuns Beverly Hills in Shaggy Wig and All-Black Look — Unrecognizable

Jaden Smith made a striking fashion appearance last night as he stepped out to have a night out at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, wearing a bold black ensemble that was matched perfectly with a voluminous and shaggy wig.

Per HOLA!, the actor and fashion designer complemented the dramatic hairstyle with a long and oversized black coat, which reached down to the knee. The coat created a sleek and elongated look. Black trousers and leather boots were added to the overall look. A choker necklace was added to the punk look.

#JadenSmith stepped out at Cipriani in Beverly Hills wearing an eye-catching wig while rocking an all-black outfit.



"I needed to bring an authentic version of me and my culture into this role," Smith told Complex (via a LinkedIn repost of Jaden's comments on his creative vision) , referring to his recent debut as the first-ever creative director of Christian Louboutin Men's, a position he assumed in September 2025.

The night out comes just weeks after Smith unveiled his debut collection for Louboutin Men's during Paris Fashion Week, presenting his "African American Dadaist" vision. The immersive exhibition boasted red-drenched walls, fur-covered boots, and leather goods with the brand's hallmark red soles, fusing the historical feel of France with the style of hip-hop culture.

Smith continues to go against conventional norms within the domain of menswear through the integration of theatrical elements. Regardless of whether he is attending a formal event, like the red carpet, or an informal gathering, this actor always considers fashion as a medium of self-expression.

His Beverly Hills look really brought into focus the sense of signature style that was both streetwear-influenced and high-fashion experimental. Smith indeed solidified his position as an undaunted innovator in a bold new hairstyle and simple yet structured outerwear.

The ensemble, which was photographed by photographers waiting outside Cipriani, proved that Smith is unafraid to make a bold statement, even if it means making one in terms of fashion and individuality. Recent work with Louboutin has further secured him as a rising talent in high-end menswear.

