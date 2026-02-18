Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 31 in Style With $200K Bentley Motors Surprise From Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 31st birthday in unforgettable style thanks to a lavish gift from NBA star Klay Thompson.

On Sunday, the "WAP" rapper was surprised with a baby blue Bentley Mulsanne, reportedly valued at around $200,000.

Thompson, 36, carefully selected the luxury ride, delighting Megan with her favorite color wrapped in a dark blue ribbon.

Megan shared glimpses of the extravagant gift on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos. One image shows her hugging the new Bentley, smiling widely for the camera.

Another close-up highlights the car with its ribbon while Megan proudly holds the keys.

"Aww man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over. A time was definitely had THANK YOU BABY," she captioned the post, AllHipHop reported.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise, calling the car "BIG BENTLYYYYY" and celebrating the rapper's special day.

The Mulsanne, discontinued in 2020, originally had a starting price of about $300,000, though the model Megan received retails for around $200K.

Thompson's thoughtful gesture comes just days after Megan threw a surprise birthday celebration for him on February 8, dubbing it "Klay Day."

That event included performances from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and a gathering of friends and family, showing how much the couple enjoys celebrating each other.

Klay Thompson gifts Megan Thee Stallion a $200K baby blue Bentley for 31st birthday https://t.co/NMJTKGaz5Q pic.twitter.com/y5LDBKPIc9 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 17, 2026

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion and NBA Star Klay Thompson Hard Launch Relationship After Appearing in NYC Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Klay Thompson 'Genuinely Nice'

The pair first started dating in July 2025, and since then, they've shared many milestones.

In October, the couple purchased a house together, and Thompson has even renamed his boat the "S.S. Stallion" in her honor.

Megan gushed to Page Six about her relationship, saying, "This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."

In addition to the Bentley, Megan and Thompson's exchanges of luxury gifts have become a hallmark of their relationship.

Last December, Megan gifted Thompson a $300,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, highlighting the couple's playful tradition of extravagant surprises.

With Thompson's career earnings totaling nearly $300 million, the Bentley represents just a fraction of his net worth, but its impact on Megan's birthday was priceless.