Zara Larsson Calls Out Wikipedia Editors for Swapping in 'Unflattering' Snap

Zara Larsson is even bringing her online feud with Wikipedia editors to TikTok, where she begs them to stop changing the photo on her main page to one she finds unflattering.

The 28-year-old singer has been changing the photo to her choice on the site several times and promised to keep doing so.

The issue came to a head Wednesday when Larsson posted a video addressing "whoever the f**k is changing this f**king Wikipedia picture to this picture"

"Stop! Stop doing it, stop doing it," she exclaimed on TikTok, clearly frustrated.

She insisted that she wants her page to have a photo from her 2025 Midnight Sun tour rather than the one at the 2024 Isle of Wight Festival.

Larsson Takes Control of Her Image

@zaralarsson I will NEVER stop so you better stop because I will NEVER EVER STOP ♬ original sound - Zara Larsson

The TikTok clip showed Larsson scrolling through Wikimedia Commons, searching for the portrait she wanted to be displayed.

"Where's my nice picture? Can I disapprove these pictures?" she asked before settling on a pink-outfit image with face paint. She confirmed her choice, saying, "This is the one that I want. And this is the one that we're going to change to and keep changing to and keep changing to forever."

In addition to asserting control over her public image, Larsson also emphasized that she isn't backing down.

"I will never stop. I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one," she told fans, highlighting her determination to maintain a specific presentation of herself online.

Wikipedia operates on the open edit model and therefore allows anyone to update its pages. However, edits should be reviewed by administrators. After Larsson's TikTok plea, her page experienced about 70 revisions in a day, and fans as well as other users, commented on the mass edits.

One noted, "Let Zara choose her pic," while another explained that the flood of updates was sparked by her request on social media. The page is now semi-protected from further edits until next week.

Why Larsson Cares About Her Photos

Larsson has previously explained to media outlets why she is particular about documenting her own image. Despite the controversy, she has said she enjoys recording her "ugly" moments in addition to her polished appearances.

"I take a lot of pictures of myself in the ugly moments, too, because I just love to compare," she told PEOPLE last year.

"I know that I will feel really ugly now, but give me an hour with a makeup brush or 12 hours of a good night's sleep, I know that I will feel beautiful again. Maybe not right now, but in the future. I don't know when, but it's going to happen. Let's document it."