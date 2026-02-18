Kelly Osbourne's Shocking Weight Loss Sparks 'Size 0 Hospitalization' Fears After Ozzy's Death

Kelly Osbourne has sparked renewed concern over her health after appearing noticeably thinner in the months following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy, the Black Sabbath frontman, died in July at age 76 following a heart attack after long battles with Parkinson's disease, pneumonia and sepsis. In the wake of his death, Kelly has publicly supported her mother, Sharon Osbourne, while navigating her own grief.

Insiders, as reported by Radar Online, fear that Kelly's recent weight loss may indicate a deeper health issue. One source asserted that Kelly is experiencing emotional exhaustion, describing a growing sense of concern among those close to her.

The outlet noted that Kelly and Sharon attended the Grammy Awards in their first major red carpet appearance since Ozzy's passing. During the event, Kelly told reporters she was feeling "pretty emotional" and emphasized unity, saying, "It's just as much about my mum as it is about my dad, and we're here to support her through it."

Behind the scenes, however, an insider alleged the toll has been significant. "The loss of Ozzy has shaken all of them, but it's Kelly and Sharon who seem to be carrying the heaviest emotional weight," the source claimed. "Everyone in the family is grieving, of course, but those two were completely intertwined with him on a daily basis. Without him there, it's like the ground has shifted beneath their feet."

The source continued, "They're both extremely vulnerable right now. Friends who've stood by them for decades say they've never witnessed them this worn down – not during scandals, not during health battles, not during any of the chaos they've weathered before. This is different. The spark people associate with them has dimmed. They look exhausted, emotionally and physically."

Concern intensified after Kelly responded to online comments about her appearance. In response to a fan asking for weight-loss advice, she wrote: "Honestly, it's not fun. I had to lose my dad to get this skinny. (I) hate it." In a separate video, she added: "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can... to all those people, f--- off." She later stated, "You say I look ill. Well, I am ill right now, my life is completely flipped upside down."

Sharon also addressed the issue publicly, saying of her daughter: "She lost her daddy, she can't eat right now," per Geo.tv.

Another insider described escalating worries, stating, "There is a very real anxiety among people around them that this could escalate into something medically serious." The source added, "Kelly and Sharon are both down to what would be considered a size 0, and that's prompted quiet conversations behind the scenes about whether professional intervention might eventually be necessary. The word 'hospitalization' has been whispered, not dramatically, but out of genuine concern for their physical well-being."