Karol G Cleared in 'Gatúbela' Dispute as Producers Publicly Retract Allegations

Colombian superstar Karol G has been cleared of copyright infringement after two music producers withdrew their lawsuit over her hit song "Gatúbela."

The producers not only dropped the case but also issued a public apology in federal court, admitting their claims were mistaken.

Jack "Ocean Vibes" Hernandez and Alfred "Alfr3d Beats" Caballero Rodriguez had accused Karol G and her team of copying parts of their YouTube track "Punto G."

According to Hola, they claimed that "Gatúbela," from her album Mañana Será Bonito, used similar music elements without permission. However, after mediation and reviewing new evidence, the producers said their allegations had no merit.

In a written apology filed Wednesday, they explained that studio session files and technical data proved producer Marvin 'DJ Maff' Hawkins Rodriguez created the beat for "Gatúbela" months earlier.

They also confirmed that Karol G recorded the song two weeks before "Punto G" was released on YouTube.

"During discovery, defendants provided evidence, including session files, that establish that DJ Maff independently created the beat months earlier and that Karol G recorded 'Gatúbela' two weeks before 'Punto G' was published," the apology states.

"Given this evidence, we have decided to dismiss our lawsuit and wish to sincerely apologize to Karol G and DJ Maff for our mistaken claims and public allegations. We were wrong."

No Settlement Reached in Karol G Copyright Case

As part of a joint agreement, neither Karol G nor her co-writers paid any settlement money.

Each side will cover its own attorney's fees, while Karol G and her team agreed to pay mediation costs. The producers also promised to post their apology in both English and Spanish on social media.

The lawsuit was originally filed in March and claimed a music expert found the songs' synthesizer riff and vocal melody to be "extremely similar," Rolling Stone reported.

But Karol G's legal team responded with metadata showing that DJ Maff created the beat in December 2021.

Karol G later finalized the lyrics and recorded her vocals in Spain on June 29, 2022. "Punto G" was published on July 12, 2022.

Karol G, who recently won Song of the Year at the 2025 Latin Grammys for "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," has faced copyright claims before and prevailed.