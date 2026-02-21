Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Drinking at Chili's

Kim Scott, the former wife of rapper Eminem, was arrested in Michigan after police say she admitted to drinking margaritas before a crash that led to DUI and hit-and-run allegations.

The incident happened earlier this week after officers responded to a neighbor's report of a vehicle collision.

According to a police report, officers were called after a white Range Rover allegedly struck a parked car and then left the scene.

The neighbor told authorities the SUV was later seen parked at a nearby home. When an officer went to the residence, Scott answered the door and confirmed the vehicle belonged to her and that she had driven it earlier.

"I know what this is about," Scott reportedly told the officer, adding that she had hit the parked vehicle but claimed "another car" caused the collision. She also said she intended to return to the scene later. When asked if she had been drinking, Scott told police she had "two margaritas at Chili's" earlier in the evening.

According to TMZ, the report noted that officers observed "glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanor," along with a strong smell of alcohol. A breathalyzer test allegedly showed a blood alcohol content of 0.079 percent.

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is facing two charges in Michigan after allegedly crashing her car with her son and his friends inside the vehicle ... TMZ has learned.



Kim Scott Faces Misdemeanor Charges

Police said Scott appeared confused when asked about damage to her garage after the vehicle reportedly crashed again while pulling into the driveway. She told officers she believed the dent was already there.

Authorities arrested Scott on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence and hit and run.

During a search of the SUV, officers said they found an empty Crown Royal Apple mini bottle in the driver's side door and a root beer can that appeared to contain alcohol. The report also stated that she seemed to nod off during the booking process.

Separate reports indicate Scott faces two misdemeanor charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage.

Her attorney said he was not aware of an active warrant at the time but noted she would turn herself in if one were issued, Daily Mail reported.

The alleged crash happened around 8 p.m. while Scott was driving with her teenage son and several of his friends.

After the first collision with a parked car, she reportedly drove home, where the vehicle struck the garage door. She was later taken to a hospital for minor injuries and discharged the next morning.

Scott and Eminem were married twice, first from 1999 to 2001 and briefly again in 2006. Authorities say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.