Eminem Surprises Fans With Jack White During Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime

Detroit fans got a rare hometown double surprise on Thanksgiving Day when Eminem suddenly joined Jack White during the Detroit Lions' halftime show at Ford Field.

White had been announced as the main performer for the annual Lions–Packers game, but the crowd had no idea another Detroit legend was waiting beneath the stage.

According to Variety, white began his set with "That's How I'm Feeling," a track from his 2024 album No Name. As he moved into a medley, the stadium lights shifted and a platform lifted Eminem onto the stage.

Fans erupted as he started rapping over the White Stripes' "Hello Operator," shifting the show's energy in seconds.c

He followed it with a rock-style version of his 2002 hit "'Till I Collapse," turning the field into a loud, glowing sea of blue jerseys and phone lights.

After the surprise duet, White closed the halftime show with his well-known anthem "Seven Nation Army."

Lions cheerleaders joined him on the field, adding to the stadium-sized finish. The show also came shortly after the White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making the moment feel even more special for longtime Detroit music fans.

TRENDING: The entire Detroit #Lions Thanksgiving halftime show with Jack White featuring Eminem during today’s game.



🔥🔥🔥



One of the greatest halftime shows of all time.

pic.twitter.com/pn0sD99DnM — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 28, 2025

Detroit Lions Tap Eminem for Halftime Boost

The collaboration wasn't random. The Lions recently brought on Eminem—also known as Marshall Mathers—and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, as executive producers for the team's halftime shows through 2027.

Their job includes helping choose the performers, and White became the first artist selected under the new partnership.

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood said in the announcement that the team was excited to work with them because their names draw major talent and help turn the show into "one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."

The Lions also confirmed they teamed up with Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the performance, adding another major player known for creating high-profile live shows.

Eminem's appearance fit right in with his history as a lifelong Lions fan. He often attends home games, and even after the team lost the 2024 Super Bowl, he posted encouraging words to the players.

He also joked before the 2024 NFC Championship that he was ready to "suit up" and play every position on the field if needed, People reported.

White, meanwhile, has had a busy year outside the NFL spotlight. He recently appeared at Paris Fashion Week with his daughter Scarlett, who has begun performing with him during live shows.