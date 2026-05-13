Eminem’s Ex Kim Mathers Charged in Hit-and-Run Case, Sentencing Set for June

Eminem's former wife, Kim Mathers, is facing sentencing next month after entering a no contest plea in a Michigan hit-and-run case connected to an alleged impaired driving crash earlier this year.

Mathers, 51, appeared in Macomb County court on May 11 and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges: operating while impaired and failure to stop after a collision. A no contest plea means she accepts the conviction without formally admitting guilt.

According to Billboard, prosecutors said the charges stem from a Feb. 16 crash involving a white Range Rover driven by Mathers. Authorities alleged that the SUV struck a parked silver Dodge Ram, pushing the truck more than 50 feet from its original position. Investigators also claimed that the crash was never reported to police afterward.

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Pleads No Contest to Driving While Impaired in Michigan Hit & Runhttps://t.co/ztkrzluBgX — billboard (@billboard) May 12, 2026

Eminem's Former Wife Could Face Jail Time

According to court records, Mathers could face up to 93 days in jail for the impaired driving charge and another possible 90 days for failing to stop after the collision. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido spoke strongly about the dangers of impaired driving after the plea was entered.

"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment — it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk," Lucido said in a statement. "Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable," People reported.

The case has drawn attention partly because of Mathers' long and public history with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

The two were high school sweethearts and had a relationship that often made headlines over the years. They were first married from 1999 to 2001, before briefly remarrying in 2006. The former couple share daughter Hailie Jade Scott, now 30. Eminem also adopted Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of Kim Mathers' late sister, and raised her alongside Hailie.

Mathers, if found guilty, could face up to 180 days in prison after her scheduled June 17 sentencing.