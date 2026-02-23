Kid Rock Says God Will 'Cut Down' Journalists Over Reporting on $5,000 Tour Tickets

Kid Rock is standing by his tour ticket prices and pushing back against criticism over $5,000 front-row tickets, saying God will "cut down" journalists from the "fake liberal media" who reported on the prices.

The remarks were made after tickets for his Freedom 250 tour that kicks off very soon went on sale earlier this week, and attention was attracted to premium seating tiers that a first-row ticket was $5,000, a second-row ticket was $4,000, a third-row ticket was $3,000, a fourth-row ticket was $2,000 and a fifth-row ticket was $1,000. No additional benefits were listed for those seats.

The Freedom 250 tour, starting May 1 in Dallas, will see the artist perform at venues across North America.

In a post on X, Kid Rock wrote, "The fake liberal media says I'm charging $5,000 for front-row tickets."

He acknowledged that the price for top face-value seats is accurate, but said, "They know damn well that's not the full story."

He argued that reporting focused on high-end tickets ignored other pricing options, including lawn seats priced at $50 and efforts he says are aimed at reducing scalping.

According to his post, he set aside 20 "first class" seats per show, describing them as extremely limited. He said there are "FOUR tickets per row, first five rows only (5k per seat row 1, 4k row 2, 3k row 3, 2k row 4, 1k row 5)." He emphasized that this applies to only 20 seats total in venues that hold between 15,000 and 25,000 people.

Kid Rock concluded the message by writing, "I WILL pray for them, but I know that sooner or later God will cut 'em down."

The Freedom 250 tour kicks off on May 1 in Dallas and has more stops scheduled in North America.

Depending on how close they are to the stage, floor seats range from $200 to $500.

A ticket pricing dispute erupted shortly after Kid Rock's testimony before Congress on the issue of skyrocketing ticket costs and the consequences of the Live Nation and Ticketmaster merger.

He said at the start of his testimony, per THR, "I'm here today because I love God, I love this country, I love live music and sports, and I believe music fans and artists have been getting screwed for far too long by the ticketing system."

He described the merger as an "experiment [that] has failed miserably," adding, "Independent venues have been crushed. Artists have lost leverage. Fans are paying more than ever – and getting blamed for it."

Kid Rock has also faced backlash over performances, including participation in the All-American Halftime Show hosted by Turning Point USA.

Gavin Newsom Says He Is 'Banning' Kid Rock From California

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is "banning" Kid Rock from entering the state after the musician appeared in a shirtless workout video alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The video, shared by Kennedy, showed the pair performing what they described as a "rock out workout" to Kid Rock's 1999 song "Bawitdaba."

In the clip, the two men strip down, use gym equipment, take ice baths wearing jeans, and drink milk in a hot tub. At one point, Kennedy uses a stationary bike in a sauna while Kid Rock performs pushups.