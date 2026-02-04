Kid Rock Takes Aim at Bad Bunny While Promoting Rival Halftime Show

Kid Rock is stepping into Super Bowl Sunday with a message meant to challenge Bad Bunny, using music and politics to promote a rival halftime show airing at the same time as the NFL's main event.

On Monday, Feb. 2, Turning Point USA announced plans for its first-ever All American Halftime Show, which will run as counter programming to Bad Bunny's official Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Kid Rock, 55, will headline the show, joined by country artists Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett.

The event is being framed as an alternative for viewers who want a different kind of halftime experience.

In a statement released with the announcement, Kid Rock compared the moment to an uphill battle. "We're approaching this show like David and Goliath," he said, noting the challenge of competing with the NFL and a global pop star, Politico reported.

He then took a direct shot at Bad Bunny, referring to the Puerto Rican artist's style and language choice.

"He's said he's having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America," Kid Rock added.

There are probably 75 million Americans who couldn’t care less about the Super Bowl—but they WILL be watching Kid Rock at Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show. Love him or hate him, that American Badass presence pulls a crowd every single time. pic.twitter.com/SOyWU2EKBw — Restricted Daily (@RestrictedDaily) February 3, 2026

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Pick Splits NFL Players

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said the goal of the All American Halftime Show is to offer entertainment with a clear focus.

According to US Magazine, he described it as a celebration of "faith, family, and freedom," saying the show is meant to be fun and family-friendly while millions of people watch the Super Bowl.

The alternative halftime show will be streamed on Turning Point USA's social media platforms, including YouTube, X, and Rumble, along with partner outlets such as Daily Wire+, Real America's Voice, and OAN News.

Organizers have not shared the exact time, location, or whether fans can attend in person.

Bad Bunny's selection as the official halftime performer has sparked debate. In a recent player survey, nearly half of NFL players polled said they were not fans of the choice.

One anonymous player questioned why the show was not headlined by "an American," even though Bad Bunny is a US citizen born in Puerto Rico.

Not everyone agrees with the criticism. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold praised the decision, calling Bad Bunny's performance "unbelievable" and saying many fans are excited to watch.

Bad Bunny has also drawn attention for his political views. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, where he won Album of the Year, he used his acceptance speech to speak out against immigration enforcement, saying, "ICE out... We are humans, and we are Americans."